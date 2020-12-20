Easton Investments : Update on HUB24 Proposed Investment in Easton

Via ASX Online ASX ANNOUNCEMENT - 21 December 2020 ASX Market Announcements Office ASX Limited ASX Code: EAS Update on HUB24's Proposed Investment in Easton

The Directors of Easton Investments Limited (Easton or the Company) refer to Easton's announcement to the ASX on 28 October 2020 regarding the proposed investment by HUB24 Limited (HUB24) of up to 40% of Easton.

The Directors are pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence and discussions with HUB24, the parties have entered into a transaction implementation deed under which HUB24 will make a recommended proportional takeover offer (the Offer) at a price of $1.20 per share for 1 in every 3 shares held in Easton (being substantially the same in terms of price and proportion as previously announced1).

The Offer represents a variation of the arrangements previously announced1, whilst retaining the key features of the proposed investment in Easton and with comparable financial outcomes for HUB24 and Easton shareholders.

The previously announced1 transaction included Easton making a share placement to HUB24 to raise $14.05m in cash, with Easton then undertaking an equal access, off-marketbuy-back which would result in HUB24 having a shareholding of up to 40% of Easton, depending on the level of shareholder acceptances of the buy-back offer. These arrangements are in effect replaced by the Offer.

Importantly, the revised form of Offer will eliminate the need for Easton to make a share placement to HUB24, the related requirement to convene a special (extraordinary general) meeting of Easton shareholders and the uncertainty associated with the off-marketbuy-back offer in terms of Easton's share capital and cash position at the completion of the buy-back.

To give effect to the current arrangements between Easton and HUB24, the parties have entered into:

A Transaction Implementation Deed ( TID ), attached as Annexure A, under which it is agreed that HUB24 will make a recommended proportional takeover offer for 1 in every 3 fully paid ordinary shares in Easton held by shareholders other than HUB24. The TID also provides for the special, fully franked dividend of $0.05 per share to eligible Easton Shareholders, details of which were announced to the ASX on 14 December 2020, and the issuance of 1.7 million options to HUB24 over Easton shares for nil issue price, exercisable within three years at an exercise price of $1.20 per option. HUB24 will also have the right to appoint two nominee directors to Easton's Board;

A Technology Partnership and Distribution Agreement which serves as a framework under which (and subject to more detailed agreement on a project by project basis), HUB24 will provide innovative technology and data solutions to Easton in consideration for the issue by Easton of 1.7 million options on the terms noted above;

A Share Sale Agreement ( SSA ) on terms comparable to those previously disclosed 1 to the market, under which Easton will issue approximately 3.3m shares to HUB24 ( Paragem Shares ) in consideration for the transfer by HUB24 of all the shares in Paragem Pty Ltd ( Paragem ) to Easton. It is expected that the transaction will be effective in early February 2021, while the Paragem Shares will be issued on 4 January 2021 and will be subject to a holding lock until completion. On completion of the Paragem transaction, Nathan Jacobsen will be appointed as Managing Director of Easton; and

1 Reference to 'previously announced' or 'previously disclosed' means the ASX announcement made by the Company on 28 October 2020 headed 'Important Strategic Partnership with HUB24'.