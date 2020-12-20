HUB: HUB24 Investment in Easton

ASX Release: 21 December 2020 Update on HUB24 proposed investment in Easton Investments Limited HUB24 Limited ("HUB24") refers to its previous announcement on 28 October 2020 regarding its proposed investment in Easton Investments Limited ("Easton") and HUB24's divestment of Paragem Pty Limited ("Paragem"), resulting in HUB24 having a shareholding of up to 40% in Easton. The investment in Easton will position HUB24 as a strategic shareholder in a leading service provider to financial advisers and licensees whilst a Technology Partnership arrangement will secure Easton as an anchor client for HUBconnect's data and technology services. HUB24 is pleased to announce that following the completion of due diligence, both parties have now entered into: A Transaction Implementation Deed (" TID "), attached as Annexure A, under which it is agreed that HUB24 will make a proportional takeover offer for one in every three fully paid ordinary shares in Easton held by shareholders other than HUB24 (" Offer ") at $1.20 per share. The proportional takeover offer is unanimously recommended by Easton's Board. HUB24 will also have the right to appoint two nominee directors to Easton's Board;

A Technology Partnership & Distribution Agreement under which HUBconnect will provide innovative technology and data solutions to Easton. Whilst the Offer represents a variation to the proposal announced on 28 October 2020, it retains the key features of the strategic investment in Easton and comparable financial outcomes for HUB24 and Easton shareholders. The previously announced transaction with Easton included a subscription of approximately $14.05m worth of shares in Easton by HUB24, with Easton then undertaking an equal access, off-market buyback which would have resulted in HUB24's ownership of up to 40% of Easton dependent on shareholder acceptance of the buy-back offer.

Overview of Transaction Implementation Deed (TID) Under the TID (attached as Annexure A) HUB24 will make a proportional takeover offer for one in every three of the shares in Easton at $1.20 per share.1 If all shareholders in Easton were to accept the Offer, HUB24 would hold approximately 39.2% of Easton's fully paid ordinary shares on issue, following the issuance of Paragem Shares to HUB24.2 Easton Directors and their associates have stated their intention to accept the Offer and have entered into pre-bid acceptance arrangements in respect of one in every three shares in Easton held or controlled by each of them. These arrangements in aggregate represent 3.41m ordinary shares or 9.9% of the total fully paid ordinary shares in Easton currently on issue. When aggregated with the issue of Paragem Shares under the SSA (representing 3.3m ordinary shares), HUB24 will hold a minimum shareholding of approximately 6.7 million shares or 17.9% of Easton's then fully paid ordinary shares on issue. The TID also provides for the recently declared special fully franked dividend of $0.05 per share to Easton shareholders (excluding HUB24), and the issuance of 1.7 million options to HUB24 over Easton shares for nil issue price, exercisable within three years at an exercise price of $1.20 per option. The options will be issued as consideration for the entry into the Technology Partnership & Distribution Agreement. Next Steps A Bidder's Statement will be released to Easton shareholders in the coming weeks and will contain important information in relation to the Offer including how to accept the Offer, information about HUB24 and reasons for and against why Easton shareholders should accept the Offer. HUB24 shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the Offer. The Offer is expected to complete in Q1 calendar year 2021. Advisers HUB24 is advised by Greenhill & Co. as Financial Adviser and Minter Ellison as Legal Adviser. If acceptance of the Offer would result in an Easton shareholder's remaining shares being less than a marketable parcel, the Offer extends to the whole parcel of its shares.

2 Does not account for shares acquired beyond 1 in every 3 shares where acceptance of the Offer would result in a shareholder's remaining shares being less than a marketable parcel.

Further Information Shareholder Inquiries: Media Inquiries: Kitrina Shanahan Fiona Harris Chief Financial Officer Media & Public Relations HUB24 Limited HUB24 Limited 0478474590 0466012434 About HUB24 Limited HUB24 Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. The Group consists of award-winning HUB24 Platform and HUBconnect business. The HUB24 platform which offers a comprehensive range of investment options, including the market-leading managed portfolio solution, and enhanced transaction and reporting functionality. As one of the fastest growing platforms in the market, the platform is recognised for providing choice and innovative product solutions that create value for advisers and their clients. HUBconnect focuses on leveraging data and technology to provide solutions to common challenges for licensees and advisers, to enable the delivery of professional advice to more Australians. This announcement was authorised for release to the market by a sub-committee of the HUB24 Limited Board. Ends

ANNEXURE A Transaction Implementation Deed

