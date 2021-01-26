Log in
Eastside Distilling, Inc.    EAST

EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC.

(EAST)
Eastside Distilling, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Jason Ericson as Head Distiller

01/26/2021 | 11:53am EST
PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company") announced the appointment of Jason Ericson as Head Distiller effective January 11, 2020.

Jason, a native of Portland, had an early interest and passion for the beer industry which led him to join Eastside Distilling in 2014 as a Production Assistant. Starting at our original production facility located in the back of our tasting room on Portland's Distillery Row, Jason apprenticed under Melissa Heim, Eastside's former Master Distiller. Over the years, Jason has learned the fine art of patience, time, and flexibility to let whiskey mature in a "clash of timeless and fresh," giving it an Eastside edge with its refined appearance and taste profile. Jason believes that when it comes to blending and aging, "perfect is the enemy of good." Jason has helped Eastside grow from a production space of less than 1,000 square feet to the footprint we occupy today, which is over 50,000 square feet. At 42 years young, Jason is among the youngest to be named Head Distiller. We are excited to have Jason's trailblazing exuberance leading the team in this role, furthering Eastside's commitment to develop unapologetically original craft spirits.

Michael Karstadt, SVP of Operations, commented "We are thrilled to have Jason step into this role. He has been a leader in our Production department for years, bringing his passion for spirits and food to work every day. We are excited to see Jason progress further with the Company in this position."

Jason holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Portland State University, as well as a certification as a Process Control Qualified Individual from the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center.

About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey® with companion brands Granny Rich Reserve® and Howdy Dew! ®, Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue, and profitability. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

This information is being distributed to you by: Eastside Distilling, Inc.
8911 NE Marx Drive, Suite A2, Portland, Oregon 97220

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-inc-announces-appointment-of-jason-ericson-as-head-distiller-301215392.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
