EASTSIDE DISTILLING, INC.

(EAST)
Eastside Distilling, Inc. : Announces Appointment of Liz Levy-Navarro to Board of Directors

03/26/2021 | 06:46pm EDT
PORTLAND, Ore., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) today announced the appointment of Liz Levy-Navarro to the Company's Board of Directors, effective March 22, 2021. Ms. Levy-Navarro has been appointed as Chair of the Compensation Committee and will serve on the Audit and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees.

Ms. Levy-Navarro is an experienced CEO, public and private company board director, consumer products practice leader, and value creation specialist who has spent her career helping industry leaders grow their business and brands.

Paul Block, Chairman and CEO, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Liz Levy-Navarro to the Eastside Board of Directors. Liz is a seasoned executive with experience guiding leaders in new business development, improved distribution and sales, digital commerce, new market entry, innovation, strategic marketing and brand building with large Consumer Product Goods companies. We are thrilled to have her expertise on the Board of Directors."

Ms. Levy-Navarro co-founded and served as Chief Executive Officer for Orrington Strategies, a management consulting firm dedicated to helping consumer products and financial services executives profitably grow their businesses and brands.  Before Orrington Strategies, she was Practice Leader and Operating Committee Member for a former division of Nielsen Holdings, advising corporate executives on issues of business growth. 

She currently serves on the AIG US Life Company Board, on its Corporate Affairs (Audit) Committee, and on the Wilshire Mutual Funds Board, as its Valuation Committee Chair and serving on its Audit, Investment, and Nominating Committees.  Ms. Levy-Navarro is also on the Burke Distributor Holdings Advisory Board, a Midwestern spirits, wine, and beer distributor, and formerly served on a couple of privately-held company boards, including as Board Chair and Compensation Committee Chair.

Ms. Levy-Navarro received her MBA in Finance from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and her BBA in Marketing from University of Michigan.

About Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodkas®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve any financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release may include statements related to our strategic focus, product verticals, anticipated revenue and profitability, our ability to reduce operating or other expenses, the anticipated demand from the craft beer industry, the effects of COVID-19, including the impact on sales, and the success of initiatives implemented to address the business disruption resulting from COVID-19 and earnings guidance for 2020 and beyond. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-inc-announces-appointment-of-liz-levy-navarro-to-board-of-directors-301257010.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.


