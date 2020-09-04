



EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCTS

September 4, 2020 - Richmond, British Columbia - Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc. (TSX-V: EBM) (the " Company ") announces the appointment of Dr. Youngsoo Kim as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Ms. Yunji Kim as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Dr. Kim is the founder of Eastwood Bio-Medical Research Inc., the former parent company of the Company. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, participated in the Masters Program in Economics at the National Taiwan University, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Seoul National University.

Ms. Kim has acted as the Company's CEO since June 2015. She replaces Mr. Ian Mallmann as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ian Mallmann will continue to serve as a director on the Company's board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Mallmann for his service and contributions to the Company as CFO.

The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of 19 new products since the previous announcement of new products on January 22, 2020. These additions bring the total number in the product line to 103. The new products include digestive enzyme products such as Eleotin Pancreatin and Eleotin Maui, hand sanitizers such as Eleotin Limpido and Eleotin Salvo, and Eleotin d'Orcia, an aloe and collagen drink powder.

