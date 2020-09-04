Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc.    EBM   CA27783W1059

EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA INC.

(EBM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 09/04 12:24:52 pm
2.7 CAD   +1.89%
05:50pEASTWOOD BIO MEDICAL CANADA : Appoints new chief executive officer and chief financial officer, and announces new products
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EASTWOOD BIO MEDICAL CANADA : APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCTS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 05:50pm EDT
EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA INC.
NEWS RELEASE
EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA APPOINTS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND ANNOUNCES NEW PRODUCTS
September 4, 2020 - Richmond, British Columbia - Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc. (TSX-V: EBM)(the "Company") announces the appointment of Dr. Youngsoo Kim as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Ms. Yunji Kim as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
Dr. Kim is the founder of Eastwood Bio-Medical Research Inc., the former parent company of the Company. He holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, participated in the Masters Program in Economics at the National Taiwan University, and received a Bachelor of Arts from Seoul National University.
Ms. Kim has acted as the Company's CEO since June 2015. She replaces Mr. Ian Mallmann as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Ian Mallmann will continue to serve as a director on the Company's board. The Company would like to thank Mr. Mallmann for his service and contributions to the Company as CFO.
The Company is also pleased to announce the addition of 19 new products since the previous announcement of new products on January 22, 2020. These additions bring the total number in the product line to 103. The new products include digestive enzyme products such as Eleotin Pancreatin and Eleotin Maui, hand sanitizers such as Eleotin Limpido and Eleotin Salvo, and Eleotin d'Orcia, an aloe and collagen drink powder.
For further information, please contact:
Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc.
Yunji Kim, President and Chief Financial Officer.
Telephone: (604) 247-2100
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc. published this content on 04 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2020 21:49:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA INC.
05:50pEASTWOOD BIO MEDICAL CANADA : Appoints new chief executive officer and chief fin..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 1,29 M 0,99 M 0,99 M
Net income 2019 -0,58 M -0,44 M -0,44 M
Net cash 2019 0,63 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2019 -107x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 183 M 139 M 140 M
EV / Sales 2018 594x
EV / Sales 2019 47,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA INC.
Duration : Period :
Eastwood Bio-Medical Canada Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Yunji Kim President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Marcus Kuypers Independent Director
Terrance George Owen Independent Director
Ian M. Mallmann Chief Financial Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASTWOOD BIO-MEDICAL CANADA INC.6.43%129
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD8.23%6 390
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION-21.05%6 033
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.19.19%5 095
DONG-E-E-JIAO CO.,LTD.27.91%4 484
TRULIEVE CANNABIS CORP.71.44%2 609
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group