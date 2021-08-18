Log in
EASY SOFTWARE AG

EASY SOFTWARE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08/18/2021 | 08:23am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EASY SOFTWARE AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EASY SOFTWARE AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

18.08.2021 / 14:22
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EASY SOFTWARE AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 27, 2021
Address: https://easy-software.com/de/easy-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/

18.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EASY SOFTWARE AG
Am Hauptbahnhof 4
45468 Mülheim an der Ruhr
Germany
Internet: www.easy.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1227392  18.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1227392&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
