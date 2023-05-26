Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Easy Trip Planners Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EASEMYTRIP   INE07O001026

EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED

(EASEMYTRIP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:43:20 2023-05-26 am EDT
46.95 INR   +0.54%
07:38aIndia's Easy Trip Planners Q4 profit jumps on travel demand boost
RE
05/08Easy Trip Planners Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
CI
05/02Easemytrip and Interglobe Technology Quotient Renews It's Long-Term Agreement for Bookings
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

India's Easy Trip Planners Q4 profit jumps on travel demand boost

05/26/2023 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Easy Trip Planners Ltd, which operates online travel website EaseMyTrip.com, posted a 33.5% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Friday, helped by a burgeoning post-pandemic demand for travel.

The company's consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31 rose to 311.5 million rupees ($3.8 million), compared to 233.4 million rupees a year earlier.

Travel-related spending by consumers post COVID restrictions has been strong and steady, benefitting online travel platforms Easy Trip Planners and rival MakeMyTrip Ltd.

India's domestic passenger volumes will grow on increasing air travel penetration, pent-up demand and improved per-capita income, the company said in a statement.

The company's expenses more than doubled in the quarter to 763.7 million, led by a three-fold increase in advertising costs, which took a bite out of its profit.

It reported an 83% jump in gross booking revenue (GBR) to 21.43 billion rupees.

Consolidated revenue from operations leapt 92% to 1.17 billion rupees, driven by its mainstay air travel bookings segment, which contributed a hefty 95% to the topline.

Higher demand for air travel also helped Interglobe Aviation, the operator of India's top airline IndiGo, to offset rising fuel costs and post profit for the second consecutive quarter.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners closed 0.54% up before results.

(1 USD = 82.6001 INR)

(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED 0.54% 46.95 Delayed Quote.-11.39%
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 0.77% 2323.35 Delayed Quote.14.84%
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED 0.34% 26.2 Delayed Quote.-4.97%
TOPIX INDEX -0.01% 2145.84 Delayed Quote.13.45%
All news about EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED
07:38aIndia's Easy Trip Planners Q4 profit jumps on travel demand boost
RE
05/08Easy Trip Planners Limited Announces Incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary
CI
05/02Easemytrip and Interglobe Technology Quotient Renews It's Long-Term Agreement for Booki..
CI
05/02Broad-based Gains Across Sectors Bump Up Indian Equities on Tuesday
MT
05/02Easy Trip Planners Opens First Retail Store in Bihar, India
MT
05/02EaseMyTrip.com Opens Its First Franchise Store in Patna
CI
04/17EaseMyTrip Appoints Ambrish Kaushik as Creative Head
CI
03/03EaseMyTrip.com and State Government of Andhra Pradesh Signs MoU for Promotion of Touris..
CI
02/26Easy Trip Planners Limited Enters into Advertisement Agreement with Capri Global Holdin..
CI
02/07Easy Trip Planners Posts Slight Rise in Fiscal Q3 Consolidated Profit
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 4 667 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net income 2023 1 465 M 17,7 M 17,7 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 57,0x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 81 180 M 981 M 981 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 17,4x
Capi. / Sales 2024 11,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,1%
Chart EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Easy Trip Planners Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 46,70 INR
Average target price 54,67 INR
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nishant Pitti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ashish Kumar Bansal Chief Financial Officer
Naimish Sinha Chief Technology Officer
Aditya Chawla Head-Operations
Priyanka Tiwari Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED-11.39%981
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.28.88%95 930
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-6.92%20 166
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.9.35%14 189
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.00%4 407
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED41.20%2 902
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer