Easy Trip Planners : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

May 22, 2022

SUBJECT: INTIMATION OF SCHEDULE OF EARNING CALL UNDER REGULATION 30(6) OF THE SEBI (LISTING

OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Earnings Call is schedule on Thursday, 26th May, 2022 at 04:00 PM IST subject to approval and announcement of financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.easemytrip.com

