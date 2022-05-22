Easy Trip Planners : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

May 22, 2022
BSE Ltd.
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
P J Towers, Dalal Street,
(NSE). Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,
FortMumbai - 400001
Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 543272
Symbol: EASEMYTRIP
SUBJECT: INTIMATION OF SCHEDULE OF EARNING CALL UNDER REGULATION 30(6) OF THE SEBI (LISTING
OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015
Ref: Symbol: EASEMYTRIP, Scrip Code: 543272
ISIN: INE07O00101
Dear Sir/Ma'am,
Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Earnings Call is schedule on Thursday, 26th May, 2022 at 04:00 PM IST subject to approval and announcement of financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.
The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.easemytrip.com
This is for your information and record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully
For Easy Trip Planners Limited
Priyanka Tiwari
Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer
Membership No.: A50412
Easy Trip Planners Limited
Registered Office :BuildingNo 223, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
Phone :+91 - 11 - 43030303, 43131313 E-mail : support@easemytrip.comWeb : www.EaseMyTrip.com| CIN No. L63090DL2008PLC179041