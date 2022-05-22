Log in
    543272   INE07O001018

EASY TRIP PLANNERS LIMITED

(543272)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-19
434.30 INR   +4.99%
434.30 INR   +4.99%
05/20Easy Trip Planners to Boost Saudi Arabia Inbound Tourism as Part of New Tie-Up
MT
05/20EASY TRIP PLANNERS : Press Release
PU
05/20Saudi Tourism Signs Mou with Easemytrip to Drive Inbound Tourism
CI
Easy Trip Planners : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

05/22/2022 | 03:06pm EDT
May 22, 2022

BSE Ltd.

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P J Towers, Dalal Street,

(NSE). Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

FortMumbai - 400001

Bandra East, Mumbai - 400051

Scrip Code: 543272

Symbol: EASEMYTRIP

SUBJECT: INTIMATION OF SCHEDULE OF EARNING CALL UNDER REGULATION 30(6) OF THE SEBI (LISTING

OBLIGATIONS AND DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS) REGULATIONS, 2015

Ref: Symbol: EASEMYTRIP, Scrip Code: 543272

ISIN: INE07O00101

Dear Sir/Ma'am,

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Earnings Call is schedule on Thursday, 26th May, 2022 at 04:00 PM IST subject to approval and announcement of financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

The aforesaid information will also be hosted on the website of the Company at www.easemytrip.com

This is for your information and record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For Easy Trip Planners Limited

Priyanka Tiwari

Company Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer

Membership No.: A50412

Easy Trip Planners Limited

Registered Office :BuildingNo 223, Patparganj Industrial Area, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092

Phone :+91 - 11 - 43030303, 43131313 E-mail : support@easemytrip.comWeb : www.EaseMyTrip.com| CIN No. L63090DL2008PLC179041

Easy Trip Planners Limited

Primary Number

Q4 & FY22 Earnings Conference Call to discuss Operational &

Financial performance on

International

Thursday, 26th May 2022 at 4:00 PM IST

Toll Free Number

with

Mr. Prashant Pitti - Co-Founder & Executive Director

Mr. Ashish Bansal - Chief Financial Officer

Request you to click herefor pre-registering for the call

Access Numbers

+91 22 6280 1550

  • 91 22 7115 8378 Hongkong: 800 964 448 Singapore: 800 101 2045 USA: 1 866 746 2133 UK: 0 808 101 1573

RSVP: Mr. Irfan Raeen,

Orient Capital - IR

Contact: +91 97737 78669

Email: irfan.raeen@linkintime.co.in

Disclaimer

Easy Trip Planners Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 19:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
