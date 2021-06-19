Log in
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
Airlines, holiday companies ramp up pressure on Britain to ease travel rules

06/19/2021 | 09:25pm EDT
A passenger walks with her luggage at the Terminal 5 departures area at Heathrow Airport in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's airlines and holiday companies are planning a "day of action" on Wednesday to ramp up pressure on the government to ease travel restrictions, with just weeks to go before the start of the peak summer season.

Travel companies, whose finances have been stretched to breaking point during the pandemic, are desperate to avoid another summer lost to COVID-19. But with Britain's strict quarantine requirements still in place that now looks likely.

As the clock ticks down to July, Europe's biggest airline Ryanair and Manchester Airports Group on Thursday launched legal action to try to get the government to ease the rules before the industry's most profitable season starts.

On Wednesday, June 23, pilots, cabin crew and travel agents will gather in Westminster, central London, and at airports across Britain to try to drum up support.

Britain's aviation industry has been harder hit by the pandemic than its European peers, according to data published by pilots trade union BALPA on Sunday.

That showed daily arrivals and departures into the United Kingdom were down 73% on an average day earlier this month compared to before the pandemic, the biggest drop in Europe. Spain, Greece and France were down less than 60%.

UK airports were also badly affected, with traffic in and out of London's second busiest airport Gatwick down 92%, according to the data.

Time is running out for the industry, said the union.

"There is no time to hide behind task forces and reviews," said BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton.

"BALPA is demanding that the UK Government gets its act together and opens the U.S. routes and European holiday travel destinations that it has blocked with no published evidence at all."

Over 45,000 jobs have already been lost in UK aviation, with estimates suggesting that 860,000 aviation, travel and tourism jobs are being sustained only by government furlough schemes.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -0.51% 968.6 Delayed Quote.16.63%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -0.75% 198.8 Delayed Quote.24.36%
JET2 PLC -2.98% 1238 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.34% 16.575 Real-time Quote.1.97%
TUI AG -0.82% 4.71 Delayed Quote.48.92%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 594 M 2 200 M 2 200 M
Net income 2021 -773 M -1 068 M -1 068 M
Net Debt 2021 2 255 M 3 112 M 3 112 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,53x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 401 M 6 072 M 6 075 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 060,46 GBX
Last Close Price 968,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC16.63%6 072
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.11.81%28 759
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.97%22 171
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.26.98%17 771
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 468
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED13.85%13 620