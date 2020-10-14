Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet plc    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 10/14 06:18:22 am
483.05 GBX   -0.38%
05:33aBattered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support
RE
02:25aTUI : EasyJet says new CFO Kenton Jarvis to start on Feb.3
RE
10/09EASYJET : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Battered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 05:33am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's travel industry called on the government for an airport testing regime and more tailored support as it published figures showing how the pandemic has sapped demand for the overseas trips that are its lifeblood.

ABTA, the UK industry body representing 4,300 travel brands, said that between February and July 2020, which included the country's three-month lockdown period, only 15% of 2,000 Britons surveyed took a foreign holiday compared to 64% the previous year.

That has hit airlines and travel companies hard, with tens of thousands of job losses already made in the sector, and more expected when the government's furlough scheme comes to an end later this month.

According to the data, 93% of consumers said they were worried over last minute changes to Britain's quarantine rules, with ABTA blaming the government's approach for exacerbating people's reticence to travel.

"It is vital that the Global Travel Taskforce launched this month to consider a testing regime, and other measures to support recovery of the travel industry, acts decisively and urgently to help increase consumer confidence and get the industry moving again," ABTA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Britain set up the taskforce earlier in October to look at ways of reducing the 14-day quarantine period, which has killed demand and left travel firms, airlines and airports struggling financially.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -1.36% 487.08 Delayed Quote.-65.96%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -0.59% 95.98 Delayed Quote.-76.44%
JET2 PLC -1.45% 782.5 Delayed Quote.-53.31%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.02% 12.165 Delayed Quote.-16.06%
TUI AG -2.26% 3.059 Delayed Quote.-72.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EASYJET PLC
05:33aBattered UK travel industry calls for testing, more support
RE
02:25aTUI : EasyJet says new CFO Kenton Jarvis to start on Feb.3
RE
10/09EASYJET : Deutsche Bank sticks Neutral
MD
10/09EASYJET : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/09EASYJET : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
10/08EASYJET : UK's easyJet to open new base in Portugal's coronavirus-battered Algar..
RE
10/08EASYJET : warns first ever annual loss could be as much as £845 million
RE
10/08EASYJET : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/08EASYJET : Gets a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 038 M 3 929 M 3 929 M
Net income 2020 -729 M -943 M -943 M
Net Debt 2020 1 356 M 1 754 M 1 754 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,59x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 263 M 2 936 M 2 926 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 723,67 GBX
Last Close Price 497,90 GBX
Spread / Highest target 121%
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-65.96%2 936
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.67%20 735
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.06%16 603
AIR CHINA LIMITED-35.40%13 656
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-19.66%12 236
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-13.08%10 617
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group