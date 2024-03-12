Director/PDMR Shareholding

On 12 March 2024 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 11 March 2024 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibility set out in the table below.
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in easyJet of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to £150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares.
PDMR
Partnership Shares Purchased
Price
Stuart Birrell
27
£5.48
Kenton Jarvis
28
£5.48
David Morgan
27
£5.48
Garry Wilson
27
£5.48
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Stuart Birrell
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Data & Information Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Stuart Birrell by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership shares
GBP £5.48
27
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume: 27
Price
GBP £5.48
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Kenton Jarvis
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership shares
GBP £5.48
28
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume: 28
Price
GBP £5.48
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
David Morgan
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership shares
GBP £5.48
27
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume: 27
Price
GBP £5.48
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Garry Wilson
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
CEO easyJet Holidays
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Partnership shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Partnership shares
GBP £5.48
27
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Aggregated volume: 27
Price
GBP £5.48
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-03-11
f)
Place of the transaction
XLON
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
