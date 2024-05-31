Real-time Estimate
Director/PDMR Shareholding
May 31, 2024 at 04:01 am EDT
easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding 31-May-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST easyJet plc (the “Company”) Director/PDMR shareholding 31 May 2024 The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below.
PDMR Type of Award Vesting date Exercise cost Exercise date Number of awards exercised Number of shares sold to cover tax liabilities* Number of shares retained Rebecca Mills Long Term Incentive Plan 19.12.2017 Nil 30.05.2024 300 141 159 19.12.2019 Nil 8,299 3,911 4,388 29.12.2023 Nil 18,581 8,755 9,826 * The shares were sold at a price of £4.61 on 30 May 2024. In case of queries please contact: Institutional investors and analysts
Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0)7971 592 373 Media
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rebecca Mills 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards at nil cost c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 300 Long-Term Incentive Plan Award Nil 8,299 Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) Nil 18,581
d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Aggregated volume: 27,180 GBP: Nil e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-30 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Award exercise including to cover tax liabilities c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award exercise £4.61 141 Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award exercise £4.61 3,911 Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) exercise £4.61 8,755
d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Aggregated volume: 12,807 GBP: £4.61 e) Date of the transaction 2024-05-30 f) Place of the transaction XLON
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN:
GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code:
DSH TIDM:
EZJ LEI Code:
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 Sequence No.:
324955 EQS News ID:
1914855
End of Announcement
EQS News Service
easyJet plc is one of the leading low-cost airlines in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- passenger transport (63.9%): 82.8 million passengers transported in 2022/23;
- other (36.1%): baggage handling services, food service, car rental, etc.
At the end of September 2023, the group operated a fleet of 336 airplanes.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (53.2%), Switzerland (9.7%), Northern Europe (7.5%), France (10.4%), Southern Europe (17.5%) and other (1.7%).
More about the company
