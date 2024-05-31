easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

31-May-2024 / 09:00 GMT/BST

easyJet plc

(the “Company”)

 

Director/PDMR shareholding

31 May 2024

 The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below.

 

PDMR

Type of Award

Vesting

date

Exercise cost

Exercise date

Number of awards exercised

Number of shares sold  to cover tax liabilities*

Number of shares retained

Rebecca Mills

Long Term Incentive Plan

19.12.2017

Nil

30.05.2024

 

300

141

159

19.12.2019

Nil

8,299

3,911

4,388

29.12.2023

Nil

18,581

8,755

9,826

 

* The shares were sold at a price of £4.61 on 30 May 2024.

 

In case of queries please contact:

 

Institutional investors and analysts

Adrian Talbot

Investor Relations

+44 (0)7971 592 373

 

Media

Anna Knowles

Corporate Communications

+44 (0)7985 873 313

Harry Cameron

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

Olivia Peters

Teneo

+44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

 

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Rebecca Mills

 

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards at nil cost  

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Long-Term Incentive Plan Award

Nil

300

Long-Term Incentive Plan Award

Nil

8,299

Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock)

Nil

18,581

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

Price

 

Aggregated volume: 27,180

 

GBP: Nil

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-30

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Award exercise including to cover tax liabilities

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award exercise

£4.61

141

Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award exercise

£4.61

3,911

Sale of shares resulting from Long-Term Incentive Plan Award (Restricted Stock) exercise

£4.61

8,755

 

d)

Aggregated information

 

Aggregated volume

Price

 

Aggregated volume: 12,807

 

GBP: £4.61

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-05-30

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 


ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: EZJ
LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
Sequence No.: 324955
EQS News ID: 1914855

 
