easyJet plc (EZJ)

Director/PDMR Shareholding



17-Jul-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST



asyJet plc (the “Company” or “easyJet”) Director/PDMR Shareholding 17 July 2024 easyJet announces that, on 17 July 2024, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMRs”) were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (“Shares”) under the Company’s Save As You Earn scheme (‘SAYE’): PDMR Number of Shares over which option granted Exercise price Expected maturity date Kenton Jarvis 3,596 £3.61 1 September 2027 Rebecca Mills 2,055 David Morgan 3,596 The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participant’s continued employment. Institutional investors and analysts: Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 Olivia Peters Teneo +44 (0)20 7353 4200 The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,596 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,596 Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 2024-07-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rebecca Mills 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2,055 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 2,055 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2024-07-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 3,596 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume 3,596 Price n/a e) Date of the transaction 2024-07-17 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



