Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet announces that, on 17 July 2024, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMRs”) were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (“Shares”) under the Company’s Save As You Earn scheme (‘SAYE’):
PDMR
Number of Shares over which option granted
Exercise price
Expected maturity date
Kenton Jarvis
3,596
£3.61
1 September 2027
Rebecca Mills
2,055
David Morgan
3,596
The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participant’s continued employment.
The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Kenton Jarvis
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
3,596
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
3,596
Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
Rebecca Mills
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Group General Counsel
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
2,055
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
2,055
Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated
a)
Name
David Morgan
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
easyJet plc
b)
LEI
2138001S47XKWIB7TH90
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Nil
3,596
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
3,596
Price
n/a
e)
Date of the transaction
2024-07-17
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
