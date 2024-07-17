easyJet plc (EZJ)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

17-Jul-2024 / 16:00 GMT/BST

asyJet plc

(the “Company” or “easyJet”)

 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

 

17 July 2024

 

easyJet announces that, on 17 July 2024, the following persons discharging managerial responsibility (“PDMRs”) were granted options to purchase ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence in the Company (“Shares”) under the Company’s Save As You Earn scheme (‘SAYE’):

PDMR

Number of Shares over which option granted

Exercise price

Expected maturity date

Kenton Jarvis

3,596

£3.61

1 September 2027

Rebecca Mills

2,055

David Morgan

3,596

 

The SAYE is an all-employee scheme comprising a three-year savings plan available to eligible employees. The options will normally be exercisable for a period of 6 months from the expected maturity date. The exercise of options on maturity is not dependent upon performance criteria but is subject to the participant’s continued employment.

 

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Kenton Jarvis

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Financial Officer 

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,596

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

3,596

 

  • Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

Rebecca Mills

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group General Counsel

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

2,055

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

2,055

 

  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated

a)

Name

David Morgan

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

easyJet plc

b)

LEI

2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

 

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b)

Nature of the transaction

Grant of options under the easyJet Save As You Earn scheme with an exercise price of £3.61

 c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

3,596

 

d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume

 

 

3,596

 

  • Price

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-07-17

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

 

 

 


