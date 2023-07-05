EASYJET : Bernstein sticks Neutral
Today at 07:05 am
Analyst Alexander Irving from Bernstein research gives the stock a Neutral rating. The target price is unchanged at GBX 500.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07:15:00 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|493.80 GBX
|-0.24%
|+1.66%
|+52.40%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|494.70 £
|-0.23%
|321 236
|2023-07-04
|495.00 £
|-0.08%
|1,449,905
|2023-07-03
|495.40 £
|+2.65%
|2,536,519
|2023-06-30
|482.60 £
|-0.70%
|2,169,076
|2023-06-29
|486.00 £
|-0.12%
|2,790,466
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange - 06:51:07 2023-07-05 am EDTMore quotes
