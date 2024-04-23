easyJet plc is one of the leading low-cost airlines in Europe. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - passenger transport (63.9%): 82.8 million passengers transported in 2022/23; - other (36.1%): baggage handling services, food service, car rental, etc. At the end of September 2023, the group operated a fleet of 336 airplanes. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (53.2%), Switzerland (9.7%), Northern Europe (7.5%), France (10.4%), Southern Europe (17.5%) and other (1.7%).

Sector Airlines