EASYJET : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
Today at 02:09 am
JP Morgan analyst Harry Gowers maintains his Neutral opinion on the stock. The target price is unchanged and still at GBX 570.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:14 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|476.50 GBX
|-4.32%
|-0.27%
|+46.80%
