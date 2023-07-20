EASYJET : RBC reiterates its Neutral rating
Today at 12:07 pm
RBC confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral. The target price is slightly modified from 540 to 550 GBX.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:03 2023-07-20 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|498.00 GBX
|+0.63%
|+0.42%
|+53.42%
