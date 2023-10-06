EASYJET : UBS keeps its Buy rating
October 06, 2023 at 05:14 am EDT
Analyst Cristian Nedelcu from UBS research considers the stock attractive and recommends it with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|446.55 GBX
|+1.88%
|+3.82%
|+36.67%
|11:14am
|Let's hope it continues like this
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+36.61%
|4 025 M $
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-
|-.--%
|-