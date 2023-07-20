  1. Markets
Security EZJ

EASYJET PLC

Equities EZJ GB00B7KR2P84

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 10:57:22 2023-07-20 am EDT Intraday chart for easyJet plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
478.25 GBX -3.36% -3.99% +46.67%
04:46pm EASYJET : A more reassuring outlook especially in the Holidays business
04:34pm EasyJet Benefits From Demand Recovery But Faces -3- DJ

EASYJET : A more reassuring outlook especially in the Holidays business

Today at 10:46 am

Latest news about easyJet plc

Chart easyJet plc

Chart easyJet plc
Company Profile

Easyjet PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company engaged in providing flights and package holidays, principally in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Airline business and Holidays business. The Airline business segment operates its route network. The Holidays business segment sells holiday packages. Its total fleet is comprised of about 320 aircraft. Its fleet includes A319, A320, A320 neo and A321 neo. It connects businesses, families and holiday makers across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and other European destinations. It sells seats through its own Website, www.easyjet.com and its easyJet Worldwide platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. It allows passengers to book flights across Europe's flight routes, connecting more than 30 countries and over 100 cities. Its subsidiaries include easyJet Airline Company Limited, easyJet Sterling Limited and others.
Sector
Airlines
Calendar
02:00am - Q3 2023 Sales and Revenue Release - Trading Update
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for easyJet plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
19
Last Close Price
4.949GBP
Average target price
6.382GBP
Spread / Average Target
+28.95%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

