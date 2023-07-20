Equities EZJ GB00B7KR2P84
|478.25 GBX
|-3.36%
|-3.99%
|+46.67%
|EASYJET : A more reassuring outlook especially in the Holidays business
|EasyJet Benefits From Demand Recovery But Faces -3-
Easyjet PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company engaged in providing flights and package holidays, principally in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: Airline business and Holidays business. The Airline business segment operates its route network. The Holidays business segment sells holiday packages. Its total fleet is comprised of about 320 aircraft. Its fleet includes A319, A320, A320 neo and A321 neo. It connects businesses, families and holiday makers across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and other European destinations. It sells seats through its own Website, www.easyjet.com and its easyJet Worldwide platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator. It allows passengers to book flights across Europe's flight routes, connecting more than 30 countries and over 100 cities. Its subsidiaries include easyJet Airline Company Limited, easyJet Sterling Limited and others.
C
OUTPERFORM
19
4.949GBP
6.382GBP
+28.95%
|+47.29%
|4 817 M $
|+43.72%
|4 735 M $
|+28.95%
|4 730 M $
|+28.35%
|4 563 M $
|+40.07%
|3 668 M $
|+43.14%
|6 035 M $
|+28.24%
|6 217 M $
|+27.98%
|3 398 M $
|+24.19%
|3 392 M $
|+27.62%
|2 836 M $