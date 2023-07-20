1100 GMT - Shanta Gold posted its best quarter, with both of its mines topping expectations, Liberum analysts write in a research note. The new Singida mine has had a perfect start up, delivering beyond estimates on recoveries, and understandably the East Africa-focused mining company is now questioning whether life-of-mine recoveries might have been underestimated, the analysts say. "We expect Shanta to be the top of group guidance of 90,000-98,000 ounces [of gold] by the end of the year," the analysts say. Liberum keeps its buy rating on the stock with a 21-pence price target. Shares are up 13% at 10.98 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

Pharos Energy's Trading Update Had Several Positives

1044 GMT - Pharos Energy' positive update included operational successes in Egypt and Vietnam and a confidently maintained production guidance, but the highlight was the publication of a report estimating very substantial prospectivity for oil in blocks 125 and 126 in Vietnam, Shore Capital analyst Craig Howie writes in a research note. "We look forward to fully absorbing the details of [the report] but in the meantime agree that this further highlights the scale of potential offered by Blocks 125 and 126," Howie says. The oil-and-gas company should be well-placed to bring in a farm-in partner, "and we see such a deal as a potentially very important development to look forward to," the analyst says. Shore Capital has a 23 pence price target on the stock. Shares are up 0.9% 23.10 pence. (christian.moess@wsj.com)

