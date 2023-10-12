Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said:

"We have delivered a record summer with strong demand for easyJet's flights and holidays with customers choosing us for our network, value and service.

"This performance has demonstrated that our strategy is achieving results and so today we have set out an ambitious roadmap to serve more customers and deliver attractive shareholder returns, underpinned by a continued focus on costs and operational excellence. Our new medium-term targets provide the building blocks to deliver a PBT greater than £1 billion. This will be driven by reducing winter losses, upgauging our fleet and growing easyJet holidays. As part of our commitment to shareholder returns, the Board intends to reinstate dividends commencing with the FY23 results.

"We have also reached a proposed agreement with Airbus for an additional 157 aircraft order and a further 100 purchase rights. This will enable easyJet's fleet modernisation and growth to continue beyond 2028 while providing substantial benefits including cost efficiencies and sustainability improvements."

Summary

easyJet expects its FY23 Group headline profit before tax to be between £440 million and £460 million with easyJet holidays contributing around £120 million. Demand for easyJet's primary airport network has remained strong, delivering a record financial performance for the Group this summer. Moving into the 2024 financial year, booking momentum is continuing and we expect Q1 capacity to grow by c.15%. Ticket yields are ahead year on year with load factors broadly in line. Our continued focus on cost alongside productivity and utilisation gains are expected to result in the Airline cost per seat excluding fuel slightly reducing year on year in the December quarter.

Moving forward, easyJet has today updated its capital allocation framework to underpin the business's focus on serving customers well whilst delivering attractive shareholder returns. Executing the four pillars of our strategy involves: building Europe's best network, transforming revenue, delivering ease and reliability and driving our low-cost model alongside capital discipline and disciplined growth. This, supported by easyJet's strong balance sheet, provides the platform to deliver long term shareholder value with sustainable returns.

New medium-term targets

Having largely achieved easyJet's current medium term financial targets (mid-teen EBITDAR, easyJet holidays to deliver >£100 million profit before tax and a low to mid teen ROCE), easyJet has today launched new, and ambitious, medium-term targets, providing the building blocks to achieve a Group PBT per seat of between £7 to £10. The levers to achieving this are reducing winter losses, growing easyJet holidays to deliver over £250 million of PBT and the cost savings that our current Airbus order book will deliver from fleet efficiency and upgauging. In addition to the delivery of our strategy, these targets are integral to achieving easyJet's ambition to deliver more than £1 billion PBT.

Proposed aircraft purchase and conversion

easyJet already has 69 A320neo family aircraft within its fleet and an existing order book with Airbus to FY29 for a further 158 A320neo family aircraft still to be delivered. Alongside this, easyJet has now entered into conditional arrangements with Airbus to secure the delivery of a further 157 aircraft (56 A320neo & 101 A321neo) between FY29 - FY34 as well as 100 purchase rights (the "Proposed Purchase"). This provides easyJet with the ability to complete its fleet replacement programme of A319 aircraft and replace approximately half of the A320ceo aircraft, alongside providing the foundation for disciplined growth. The Company is in exclusive negotiations with CFM for the supply of engines for the Proposed Purchase.