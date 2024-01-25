EASYJET : Oddo BHF raises its target price

Oddo BHF has reiterated its 'outperform' rating on easyJet, with a target price raised from 660 to 670 pence, following the British airline's satisfactory first-quarter results.



Highlighting a good performance in unit costs and Holidays over this period, and a confident tone for the second quarter and the summer season, the research firm is raising its pre-tax profit estimates by 6% for the current financial year.



"easyJet will benefit from a favorable pricing environment thanks to solid demand and capacity discipline on intra-European routes. Opportunities in ancillary revenues and Holidays are credible, with significant leverage on profitability", the analyst believes.



