  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:14 2023-03-17 pm EDT
460.70 GBX   -5.46%
01:45pEasyJet cabin staff in Portugal plan early April strike over pay
RE
09:07aMore passengers fly via Frankfurt due to warning strikes at airports
DP
03/14EASYJET : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EasyJet cabin staff in Portugal plan early April strike over pay

03/17/2023 | 01:45pm EDT
Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva

LISBON (Reuters) - EasyJet cabin staff in Portugal will go on a three-day strike in early April to demand higher wages to compensate for the soaring cost of living, the SNPVAC union of civil aviation flight personnel said on Friday.

Workers at the British low-cost airline, who also seek better working conditions, are planning to walk out between April 1-3.

"Due to the economic climate, easyJet workers have lost purchasing power over the last three years," SNPVAC said in a statement. "The increase in the cost of living suffocates workers and jeopardises the well-being and comfort of their families."

It also pointed out that easyJet's Portuguese bases and routes are among the most profitable, and that in other countries where profitability is lower, employees had had "significant increases".

The union did not specify the size of the increases it was seeking. EasyJet did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Portuguese inflation slowed to 8.2% year-on-year in February from the previous month's 8.4%, but core inflation accelerated, stoked by prices of unprocessed food products.

EasyJet has 19 Portugal-based aircraft and more than 800 local employees.

(Reporting by Patricia Vicente Rua; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 7 732 M 9 366 M 9 366 M
Net income 2023 176 M 213 M 213 M
Net Debt 2023 464 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 0,38%
Capitalization 3 680 M 4 457 M 4 457 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 443
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 487,30 GBX
Average target price 510,94 GBX
Spread / Average Target 4,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Stuart Birrell Chief Data & Information Officer
David Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC50.12%4 457
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.35%27 106
AIR CHINA LIMITED2.30%22 019
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.2.59%21 511
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 515
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC17.85%17 394