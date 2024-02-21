EasyJet: forthcoming return to the FTSE 100 index

FTSE Russell announced last night that the easyJet share would soon make its return to the FTSE 100 index, which it had left in 2020, at the height of the Covid epidemic.



The low-cost airline will take the place of mining group Endeavour, which is to be removed from the London Stock Exchange's flagship index.



Conversely, easyJet's share price will leave the FTSE 250 index of UK mid-caps, to be replaced by Endeavour Mining.



The carrier had left the FTSE 100 index in June 2020, during a dark period for the company as it racked up losses, cut staff and had to raise funds due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis on the travel sector.



Although the share price has rebounded by almost 12% since the beginning of the year, and has gained 35% over the last three months, it is still 64% below its pre-coronavirus levels.



