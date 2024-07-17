easyJet has put five new routes from four UK airports on sale today, meaning over 40 new routes are now available from this winter from the UK

New services to Luxor and Sharm El Sheik in Egypt and Oslo in Norway will take off for the first time from November

Seats are now on sale on easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares starting from £34.99*

Brand new package holidays available on new routes including easyJet holidays' first ever river cruise package

easyJet has announced today it is launching five new routes from four UK airports, including to Luxor in Egypt for the first time in over a decade.

The announcement follows releases last month of 36 new routes from the UK meaning the airline is now offering 41 new routes from this winter across Europe and North Africa including brand new destinations such as City of Derry airport in Northern Ireland, Tromso in Norway and Strasbourg in France.

Flights to Luxor will launch on 11 November from London Gatwick with twice weekly departures on Mondays and Thursdays. Known for its ancient temples and tombs, Luxor is home to famous monuments such as the Luxor Temple, the Valley of the Kings and the tomb of Tutankhamun, one of Egypt's most famous pharaohs, making it the perfect culture trip for history buffs.

For first time easyJet holidays will offer a river cruise package holiday to Luxor, with seven night Nile River cruises in partnership with Jaz Hotels and Resorts. Holidaymakers will be able to enjoy the breathtaking scenery of the Nile River, the expansive lush green fields and desert mountains in this unique travel experience sailing from Luxor through to Edfu and Aswan, before returning to Luxor to visit the world-renowned Karnak open air museum.

4* and 5* star hand-picked Luxor hotels are also available to book with easyJet holidays, providing ultimate luxury at brilliant value and in close proximity to all the sites and experiences the area has to offer.

easyJet is also further expanding its services to Egypt with new winter services to Sharm El Sheik from Liverpool meaning easyJet will operate more seats to Egypt from the UK than any other airline. The inaugural flight to Sharm El Sheik will take off on 14 February and operate twice a week on Mondays and Fridays throughout the winter.

The airline is also launching two new routes to the Norwegian capital Oslo from Manchester from 15 November and Liverpool from 29 November, expanding the airline's connections to Norway following the launch of new routes to Tromso in northern Norway from London Gatwick, Bristol, and Manchester last month. Both routes will operate twice weekly during the winter on Mondays and Fridays, so customers can plan a Christmas getaway or hit the slopes.

easyJet holidays will offer a multitude of city breaks to Oslo, where vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine and iconic architecture meet scenic natural beauty.

Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country Manager, commented:

"We're delighted to be launching even more new routes from airports across the UK to a fantastic range of leisure destinations, meaning we're now offering over 41 new routes including three brand new destinations on our network from this winter. By continuing to strengthen our network we're providing even more choice and connectivity for our customers all across the UK, whether they're chasing the winter sun, planning a magical winter getaway or hitting the slopes and we look forward to welcoming them on board."

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering 584 routes to 136 destinations from the UK to Europe and beyond. To discover more about easyJet's UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com.

Flights on new winter routes are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app. Brand new package holidays on new routes available to book with easyJet holidays at www.easyjet.com/en/holidays. All easyJet holidays packages include flights, hotel, 23kg luggage and transfers on beach holidays, all covered by its Ultimate Flexibility, offering freedom to change a booking, a refund guarantee, and best price guarantee.

Book with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005)

*Flights one way per person including taxes

