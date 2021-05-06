Log in
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/06 03:38:32 am
1030.5 GBX   +1.28%
03:15aEASYJET  : CEO warns Britain could be left behind on travel
RE
04/30EASYJET  : Expects Holiday Delays Until Autumn
MT
04/30EasyJet seeing stronger demand for flights in September, October
RE
EasyJet : CEO warns Britain could be left behind on travel

05/06/2021 | 03:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren gestures as he talks to media at Gatwick Airport

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of airline easyJet said Britain was likely to be left behind the rest of Europe if the government does not allow quarantine-free travel to most of the continent.

Britain will on Friday announce its "green list" of low risk places where people can travel without needing to quarantine on their return home, but reports suggest that just a handful of countries will make the list, with major destinations like Spain and Greece excluded.

"It's going to you know be very odd and ironic that actually the UK, the most advanced when it comes to the roll out of the vaccination programme, is actually going to find themselves left behind," easyJet Chief Executive Johan Lundgren told the FT Live online conference on Thursday.

"I think this is going to need to change, it's going to need to change very rapidly."

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 930 M 2 683 M 2 683 M
Net income 2021 -739 M -1 027 M -1 027 M
Net Debt 2021 2 104 M 2 925 M 2 925 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,42x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 626 M 6 435 M 6 431 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1 024,27 GBX
Last Close Price 1 017,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 31,7%
Spread / Average Target 0,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC22.59%6 435
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.41%28 567
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC1.51%22 363
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.23.17%17 085
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.33%16 189
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.27.22%14 043