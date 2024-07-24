EasyJet: pre-tax profit of £236 million in Q3

Sales rose by 11% to £2,631 million in Q3, mainly due to an 8% increase in passenger numbers.



The British carrier, which says it is benefiting from solid demand, reports that revenue per seat rose by 1% in Q3.



Profit improved by £33 million year-on-year, as demand for easyJet's core airport network continues to grow. Profit before tax in Q3 was £236 million.



At June 30, 2024, the net cash position stood at £456 million (£146 million at March 31, 2024).



Order intake for Q4 continues to progress, with 69% of sales achieved, +1 ppt year-on-year with 7% more capacity on sale.



easyJet has currently sold 1.5 million more seats for the summer peak compared with the same period last year, with total yield broadly stable year-on-year.



For fiscal 2024, the company expects capacity of around 100 million seats, and its Q4 2024 revenue per seat should continue the trend of Q3 2024.



