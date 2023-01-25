Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:21 2023-01-24 am EST
468.00 GBX   +4.00%
02:24aEasyJet's Fiscal Q1 Loss Shrinks on Strong Bookings
MT
02:22aEasyJet projects beating current market expectations for 2023
RE
02:03aEarnings Flash (EZJ.L) EASYJET Reports Q1 Revenue GBP1.47B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EasyJet projects beating current market expectations for 2023

01/25/2023 | 02:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
An Easyjet Airbus aircraft taxis close to the northern runway at Gatwick Airport in Crawley

LONDON (Reuters) - EasyJet (EZJ.L) on Wednesday said it expected to beat current market expectations for 2023 based on the strength of bookings into summer and was set to deliver a full-year profit.

The British airline reported a headline loss before tax of 133 million pounds ($163.9 million) for the quarter to end-December, and said it expected its loss before tax for the first half to be significantly better than in the first half of 2022.

EasyJet Holidays also upgraded expectations from 30% customer growth to around 50% year-on-year.

"This strong booking performance, aided by the airline's step changed revenue capability, has driven an 80 million pound year-on-year boost in the first quarter with continued momentum as customers prioritise spending on holidays for the year ahead," Chief Executive Johan Lundgren said in a statement.

Many are hopeful that, even with a recession in Britain, travellers won't sacrifice their holidays, fueling cautious optimism in the aviation sector for an ongoing recovery towards 2019 traffic levels.

($1 = 0.8115 pounds)

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2023
All news about EASYJET PLC
02:24aEasyJet's Fiscal Q1 Loss Shrinks on Strong Bookings
MT
02:22aEasyJet projects beating current market expectations for 2023
RE
02:03aEarnings Flash (EZJ.L) EASYJET Reports Q1 Revenue GBP1.47B
MT
01:58aStocks called higher ahead of inflation data
AN
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Mixed; Focus on Earnings
DJ
01/24Stocks broadly higher despite UK recession fears
AN
01/24UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/24Is the Fed losing its grip on investors?
MS
01/24Liberum Boosts EasyJet PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
01/24Analyst recommendations: AMD, Blackstone, EasyJet, Target, VF Co..
MS
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASYJET PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 7 453 M 9 191 M 9 191 M
Net income 2023 164 M 203 M 203 M
Net Debt 2023 566 M 698 M 698 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,5x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 3 534 M 4 358 M 4 358 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
EV / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 14 443
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 468,00 GBX
Average target price 451,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target -3,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Stuart Birrell Chief Data & Information Officer
David Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC44.18%4 358
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 752
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.08%25 012
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 898
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 920
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.77%18 553