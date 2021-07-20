Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  EasyJet plc
  News
  Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

EasyJet ramps up summer capacity to 60% of pre-pandemic levels

07/20/2021 | 02:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Luton

LONDON (Reuters) -British airline easyJet said it would fly 60% of its pre-pandemic capacity in the July-Sept period, a big jump from the 17% it flew in the previous quarter, as COVID-19 restrictions ease and demand across Europe grows.

The group said it was confident on demand for summer and autumn travel and that it was gearing its schedule towards European routes, given that Europe had opened up faster than Britain.

EasyJet's boss has been one of the most vocal critics of Britain's chaotic approach to travel over the last two months, slamming last minute changes which have resulted in a roller-coaster ride of booking surges and mass cancellations.

For now, it has scheduled 60% of its flying on intra-European Union routes, whereas normally its business is split 50-50 between Britain and the EU.

Bookings were behind where they would have been before the pandemic, easyJet said, as customers were booking later due to uncertainty connected with the virus.

For the three months to the end of June, when travel across most of Europe remained restricted, easyJet posted a pre-tax loss of 318 million pounds ($434 million), but it said that it had improved its cash burn rate during the period.

($1 = 0.7322 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 483 M 2 028 M 2 028 M
Net income 2021 -847 M -1 159 M -1 159 M
Net Debt 2021 2 379 M 3 253 M 3 253 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,09x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 501 M 4 788 M 4 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 770,00 GBX
Average target price 1 113,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC-7.23%6 039
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-4.10%28 420
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.54%22 160
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.0.49%17 434
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.51%16 119
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED1.30%14 885