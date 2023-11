LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British carrier easyJet on Tuesday reported 2023 earnings in line with analyst expectations after a strong year of robust travel demand and forward bookings, but the outlook for the coming year was slightly impacted by geopolitical instability.

Earnings before interest and tax for the financial year were reported at 476 million pounds ($600.90 million). ($1 = 0.7921 pounds) (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska; editing by Sarah Young)