Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:59 2022-07-04 am EDT
365.60 GBX   -3.00%
07:38aEasyJet's chief operating officer resigns after flight cancellations
RE
06:59aEasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew resigns
RE
01:21aEasyjet bosses jet away as travel chaos continues
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EasyJet's chief operating officer resigns after flight cancellations

07/04/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - EasyJet's chief operating officer (COO) has stepped down after the airline cancelled thousands of flights this summer to try to limit the disruption caused to passengers from staff shortages in the air and on the ground.

Peter Bellew resigned on Friday to pursue other opportunities, the British low-cost carrier said on Monday.

It has appointed David Morgan, who has been with the airline since 2016 including running operations in 2019, as interim COO, reporting directly to Chief Executive Johan Lundgren.

"Everyone at easyJet remains absolutely focused on delivering a safe and reliable operation this summer," said Lundgren, who thanked Bellew for his hard work.

"David has significant experience and deep knowledge of the business and operation and will provide strong leadership for the airline this summer."

Shares in EasyJet, which have fallen back to the lows of March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, were trading down 2.5% in early afternoon deals. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
All news about EASYJET PLC
07:38aEasyJet's chief operating officer resigns after flight cancellations
RE
06:59aEasyJet's chief operating officer Peter Bellew resigns
RE
01:21aEasyjet bosses jet away as travel chaos continues
AQ
06/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Bye Bye H1, you won't be missed
06/30Factbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
06/30Run 'realistic' schedules to avoid summer chaos, UK tells airlines
RE
06/30ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Blackrock, Comcast, Etsy, Nasdaq, Take-Two
06/30EASYJET : Bernstein gives a Buy rating
MD
06/30EasyJet OKs One-Off Payment, Pay Hike for Staff in Deal with German Union
MT
06/28Factbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASYJET PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 718 M 6 879 M 6 879 M
Net income 2022 -54,4 M -65,4 M -65,4 M
Net Debt 2022 713 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2022 -179x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 849 M 3 428 M 3 428 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 376,90 GBX
Average target price 664,06 GBX
Spread / Average Target 76,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Stuart Birrell Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC-32.21%3 428
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED2.81%23 654
AIR CHINA LIMITED25.37%20 468
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-24.46%18 924
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.78%15 675
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-24.59%13 579