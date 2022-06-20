Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-06-17 am EDT
437.00 GBX   +6.56%
02:20aEasyjet cuts more flights to try to manage disruption
RE
06/19Factbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
06/17Foreigners pay more for gas in Hungary. It risks an EU fight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Easyjet cuts more flights to try to manage disruption

06/20/2022 | 02:20am EDT
LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - British low-cost carrier easyJet said on Monday it was cutting more flights in the busy summer period to help manage operational problems, including staff shortages in ground handling and flight caps at London Gatwick and Amsterdam.

The airline said it now expected its capacity in the quarter to end-June to be around 87% of 2019 levels, and in its fourth quarter to end-September to be around 90%, adding that there would be a cost impact from the disruption. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 803 M 7 084 M 7 084 M
Net income 2022 78,9 M 96,4 M 96,4 M
Net Debt 2022 692 M 845 M 845 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 303 M 4 033 M 4 033 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 437,00 GBX
Average target price 736,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Stuart Birrell Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC-21.40%4 033
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED1.80%23 554
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-22.57%19 398
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.65%17 615
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.27%14 432
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.72%13 991