EASYJET PLC

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Easyjet : looking at financing options, not against state aid

10/31/2020 | 09:42am EDT
EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren speaks to passengers during a flight to new Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER)

BERLIN (Reuters) - EasyJet is considering options to bolster its finances, and is not against state support to help the airline get through the coronavirus pandemic, chief executive Johan Lundgren said on Saturday.

"We have a number of options of financing. We are reviewing that all the time," Lundgren told Reuters in an interview ahead of the opening of a new airport in the German capital.

"I am not against state aid," he said. "It is very clear that the crisis has been to that extent that you can't expect the industry and its players to cope with it all by themselves."

With travel across Europe at very low levels, most airlines are bleeding cash, but easyJet's finances have come under particular scrutiny amid media reports that it has signalled to the UK government it may need more financial support.

The airline has warned it will make an annual loss of as much as 845 million pounds ($1.09 billion) for the 12 months that ended in September.

To survive the impact of the pandemic, it has raised more than 900 million pounds from the sale and leaseback of aircraft, taken a 600 million pound loan from the government, cut 4,500 jobs and tapped shareholders for 419 million pounds.

Tightening coronavirus restrictions across Europe mean that easyJet, which before the pandemic was the fifth biggest airline in Europe by passenger numbers, is planning to fly just 25% of capacity for the rest of 2020.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)


Financials
Sales 2020 3 015 M 3 904 M 3 904 M
Net income 2020 -893 M -1 156 M -1 156 M
Net Debt 2020 1 302 M 1 685 M 1 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,25x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 299 M 2 978 M 2 977 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 15 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 679,53 GBX
Last Close Price 505,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-64.49%2 978
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-47.61%19 537
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-19.17%15 507
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.79%13 053
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-22.71%11 337
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-61.56%9 853
