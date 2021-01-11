Log in
EASYJET PLC

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
European shares retreat as commodity stocks, virus concerns weigh

01/11/2021 | 03:30am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks slipped from over 10-month highs on Monday as investors booked profits after a strong week, while surging coronavirus cases across the continent and mainland China dragged down energy and mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.1% by 0810 GMT, with Germany's DAX index shedding 0.4% and France's CAC 40 down 0.2%.

Stock exchange operator Euronext said it had resolved a technical issue that affected trading on futures contracts tied to the CAC 40.

Germany reported an increase in coronavirus cases even as most of Europe was under the strictest restrictions, while China saw its biggest daily increase in infections in more than five months.

Oil majors BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total fell as oil prices retreated on renewed fears around global fuel demand amid rising cases. [O/R]

Mining stocks shed 0.4% as a stronger dollar weighed on commodity prices. [MET/L]

London's blue-chip index was almost flat, with shares in Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports jumping 5% after it forecast fiscal 2021 profit to be "significantly ahead" of current market expectations.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 -0.53% 5675.15 Real-time Quote.2.80%
DAX -0.77% 13913.99 Delayed Quote.2.41%
EASYJET PLC -0.59% 780.0281 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
JD SPORTS FASHION PLC 4.61% 890 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.84% 55.44 Delayed Quote.5.44%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -0.43% 16.342 Real-time Quote.12.29%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -0.45% 408.65 Delayed Quote.3.04%
WTI -0.80% 51.88 Delayed Quote.5.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 282 M 4 432 M 4 432 M
Net income 2021 -382 M -515 M -515 M
Net Debt 2021 1 338 M 1 806 M 1 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 576 M 4 853 M 4 828 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 905,86 GBX
Last Close Price 786,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-5.23%4 853
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.47%25 418
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.94%21 559
AIR CHINA LIMITED-2.46%14 642
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.09%12 597
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%12 194
