Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  EasyJet plc    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021

11/26/2020 | 09:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Social distancing sign is displayed at a check-in area for Southwest Airlines Co. at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on an unusually empty Memorial Day weekend during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angel

PARIS (Reuters) - Global aviation heavyweights led by airline body IATA are pushing to suspend airport slot access rules until October 2021, a document seen by Reuters showed, while giving some ground to budget carriers angered by measures they deem anti-competitive.

The draft proposal to be issued jointly by IATA, airports body ACI and slot coordinators, calls on regulators to extend the current waiver of rules requiring airlines to use 80% of their take-off and landing windows or else cede some to rivals.

Slot rules and their suspension have big ramifications for airline competition and market access for low-cost carriers, which were making ever deeper inroads before the pandemic.

The current waiver expires on March 31.

"We oppose the extension of slot waivers into summer 2021 because this will lead to fewer flights and higher fares for consumers," a Ryanair spokeswoman said.

"Legacy airlines at hub airports will have no incentives to operate flights," she added. "Slot waivers distort competition by preventing low-fare airlines from expanding while legacy carriers are able to reduce capacity and raise prices."

The issue is increasingly divisive among airlines and airports, pitting budget carriers largely absent from IATA against the organisation's more traditional membership.

In a bid to address concerns, the proposal would restore the "use-it-or-lose-it" principle during the northern summer but reduce the utilisation rate required to keep slots to 50%.

"All parties agree that the normal threshold (80:20) should be replaced by a lower threshold," the draft document says. "(The) slot usage requirement threshold shall be set at 50:50."

IATA had no immediate comment on the draft proposal, a spokesman said.

The plan would also allow incumbent carriers to sidestep the 50% rule on slots they return for temporary allocation to rivals by February - too late for schedule planning, competitors say.

It is unlikely to satisfy Ryanair or ultra-low cost peer Wizz Air.

"Wizz Air finds any attempt to extend the current slot waiver in full, partially or at lower thresholds totally unacceptable," the airline's Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told Reuters. "Wizz Air is not party to this effort which is harmful to consumers, societies, taxpayers and the general workforce."

But easyJet, a longer-established budget carrier present at major European airports, said it "views the IATA-led industry proposal as a good compromise."

Governments will decide on any waiver extension and must balance competition with support for an industry brought to a near-standstill in long-haul and many regional markets.

A blueprint with sector-wide backing is nevertheless bound to influence the European Commission, U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators, experts say.

For incumbents, it offers "protection for their slot portfolios in a season where demand is still likely to be too weak to justify operating full programmes," aviation consultant John Strickland said, after Reuters shared key details.

"But low-cost carriers with aircraft available to begin new services will see this as providing insufficient flexibility," he said, and the plan risks "leaving airports unable to accept new flight capacity while seeing revenues continue to haemorrhage."

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton)

By Laurence Frost


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 2.03% 845.2 Delayed Quote.-41.76%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.28% 15.385 Delayed Quote.6.63%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.83% 4564 Delayed Quote.18.15%
All news about EASYJET PLC
09:16aEXCLUSIVE : Aviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021
RE
08:41aAviation bodies seek airport slots waiver for much of 2021
RE
05:07aEASYJET : says domestic bookings rise as England lockdown ends
RE
11/25EASYJET : Gets a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
MD
11/23EUROPE : European shares extend rally on vaccine cheer
RE
11/18Norwegian Air seeks bankruptcy protection under Irish law
RE
11/18EASYJET : Gets a Buy rating from Bank of America
MD
11/18EASYJET : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
11/18EASYJET : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
11/18EASYJET : Berenberg revises his opinion and turns to Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 518 M 4 696 M 4 696 M
Net income 2021 -409 M -546 M -546 M
Net Debt 2021 1 263 M 1 685 M 1 685 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 772 M 5 048 M 5 034 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 821,29 GBX
Last Close Price 829,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 56,7%
Spread / Average Target -1,00%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-41.76%5 048
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-29.39%26 225
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.63%20 906
AIR CHINA LIMITED-19.60%15 576
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-48.19%13 281
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-6.68%13 255
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ