Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Green costs to push up travel prices but demand to stay - Britain's Jet2

09/28/2021 | 09:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of British airline Jet2 expects ticket prices to rise because of environmental demands but believes travel demand will stay robust as consumers prioritise holidays and find alternative ways to live a greener life.

After COVID-19 brought many airlines to the brink, the industry has refocused on an even bigger risk: climate change and an expected barrage of environmental taxes, legislation and new related costs over the next decade.

"I think a lot of things in life are going to become more expensive and we've got to accept that that will be the case," Jet2 Chief Executive Steve Heapy said.

Demand will return to pre-COVID levels despite rising environmental consciousness and "flight shaming," he said, referring to social pressure to avoid flying over emissions concerns.

"Maybe people will give up red meat twice a week to have an annual holiday. It's all going to be about choices," he said.

Jet2, which also sells package holidays, has committed to hitting net zero carbon emissions by 2050, as have a number of other airlines.

It plans to offset all its carbon emissions from 2022, has signed a deal to buy dozens of new Airbus A321neo jets, which are more fuel efficient than current plans, and will start using sustainable aviation fuel in its jets from 2026.

But low-emission bio-based fuels are in short supply and can cost at least three times more than kerosene. That, combined with the threat of new flying taxes, could spell trouble for airlines.

Heapy's main concern was that governments could impose consumption taxes on airlines, potentially hurting demand and making air travel accessible largely to the wealthy.

"We've got to be seen as an industry to be taking the right steps to decarbonize as quickly as possible," he said, calling on Britain to raise its investment in sustainable aviation fuels.

In the shorter term, Heapy said Jet2's bookings for this winter and summer 2022 had shot up since Britain relaxed travel rules earlier this month.

"We could be in for a very good winter but it all depends on what the government does," he said, adding that holiday companies needed stability and not the last-minute rule changes that have characterised Britain's travel rules so far in 2021.

Asked about a recent bid for British competitor easyJet, believed to have been from low-cost upstart Wizz Air, Heapy said: "I think that there probably will be consolidation. We have no plans to be involved in that."

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Sarah Young


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -2.31% 694.4 Delayed Quote.1.52%
JET2 PLC -2.23% 1315.5 Delayed Quote.-6.12%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.89% 5242 Delayed Quote.18.27%
All news about EASYJET PLC
09:35aGreen costs to push up travel prices but demand to stay - Britain's Jet2
RE
07:51aEASYJET : Procures Subscribers In Rump Placing For Rights Issue
MT
04:17aEasyJet reports 93% take-up of $1.6 billion rights issue
RE
02:55aEASYJET : Rights Issue Receives Valid Acceptances of 93%
MT
02:31aEasyJet reports 93% take-up of $1.6 bln rights issue
RE
09/24WIZZ AIR : To Prioritize Organic Growth, Chief Supply Chain Officer Says
MT
09/23BA to scrap Gatwick short-haul flights after low-cost plan fails
RE
09/23EASYJET : Airline bosses clash over post- Covid mergers
AQ
09/22World's beautiful, Airbus says as air industry sets out green goals
RE
09/22RYANAIR BOSS : EasyJet and Whizz merger would be 'sensible development'
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASYJET PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 416 M 1 919 M 1 919 M
Net income 2021 -973 M -1 319 M -1 319 M
Net Debt 2021 1 806 M 2 449 M 2 449 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 362 M 7 351 M 7 269 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,06x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 709,40 GBX
Average target price 875,47 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman-Designate
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC1.52%7 351
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.8.88%27 918
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC6.43%22 847
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.13.48%15 883
AIR CHINA LIMITED-16.72%14 534
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-8.66%13 544