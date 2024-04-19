HOL-Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Bank of America Corporation
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Date on which Issuer notified
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.439020
6.583303
10.022323
75970194
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.328645
6.556620
9.885265
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B7KR2P84
26065837
3.438719
US2778562098
2278
0.000301
Sub Total 8.A
26068115
3.439020%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
223592
0.029497
Physical Option
17/01/2029
n/a
6433
0.000849
Physical Swap
24/07/2024
n/a
5721000
0.754739
Sub Total 8.B1
5951025
0.785085%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
22/04/2024
N/A
Cash
1496435
0.197416
Swaps
02/07/2024
N/A
Cash
21619
0.002852
Swaps
08/07/2024
N/A
Cash
875604
0.115514
Swaps
26/07/2024
N/A
Cash
3951345
0.521279
Swaps
31/07/2024
N/A
Cash
174205
0.022982
Swaps
30/08/2024
N/A
Cash
1666977
0.219915
Swaps
23/10/2024
N/A
Cash
1254839
0.165544
Swaps
31/10/2024
N/A
Cash
49226
0.006494
Swaps
18/11/2024
N/A
Cash
126177
0.016646
Swaps
31/01/2025
N/A
Cash
228150
0.030099
Swaps
03/03/2025
N/A
Cash
52345
0.006906
Swaps
28/03/2025
N/A
Cash
88635
0.011693
Swaps
02/04/2025
N/A
Cash
11995324
1.582476
Swaps
06/05/2025
N/A
Cash
24048
0.003173
Swaps
12/05/2025
N/A
Cash
37485
0.004945
Swaps
16/05/2025
N/A
Cash
609410
0.080396
Swaps
19/05/2025
N/A
Cash
225000
0.029683
Swaps
07/11/2025
N/A
Cash
114997
0.015171
Swaps
16/02/2026
N/A
Cash
87641
0.011562
Swaps
18/03/2026
N/A
Cash
951868
0.125575
Swaps
26/05/2026
N/A
Cash
508664
0.067105
Swaps
03/01/2029
N/A
Cash
31100
0.004103
Swaps
04/01/2029
N/A
Cash
40000
0.005277
Swaps
17/01/2029
N/A
Cash
78833
0.010400
Swaps
18/01/2029
N/A
Cash
41244
0.005441
Swaps
19/01/2029
N/A
Cash
51427
0.006784
Swaps
20/01/2029
N/A
Cash
4488
0.000592
Swaps
21/01/2029
N/A
Cash
88453
0.011669
Swaps
22/01/2029
N/A
Cash
114772
0.015141
Swaps
23/01/2029
N/A
Cash
1498
0.000198
Swaps
24/01/2029
N/A
Cash
97143
0.012816
Swaps
25/01/2029
N/A
Cash
4716
0.000622
Swaps
26/01/2029
N/A
Cash
86218
0.011374
Swaps
27/01/2029
N/A
Cash
402
0.000053
Swaps
28/01/2029
N/A
Cash
11995324
1.582476
Swaps
29/01/2029
N/A
Cash
26625
0.003512
Swaps
30/01/2029
N/A
Cash
6574612
0.867352
Swaps
01/02/2029
N/A
Cash
174205
0.022982
Sub Total 8.B2
43951054
5.798218%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
3.186514
5.803563%
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch B.V.
10. In case of proxy voting
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information