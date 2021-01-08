Log in
EASYJET PLC

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
Heathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary

01/08/2021 | 02:39am EST
LONDON (Reuters) - The boss of Britain's biggest airport Heathrow said that new rules requiring people arriving in England to present a negative COVID-19 test result must only be temporary and the government must plan for how to end it.

"It can only be a temporary measure," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio on Friday.

"We need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation."

He also said that vaccination programmes in Britain and other countries gave him hope for a travel recovery later this year.

"We'll see flights starting to come back and passenger numbers building up through the summer and then into the autumn," he said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
All news about EASYJET PLC
02:39aHeathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary
01/07England to require travellers to show negative COVID tests
01/07Wizz Air CEO says shareholder vote curbs meet post-Brexit rules
01/07Wizz to cut flying plans on new lockdowns, sees summer rebound
01/05EASYJET : UK lockdowns force British Airways, easyJet to review flying plans
01/05UK Airlines Reduce Flights Amid COVID-19 Lockdowns
01/05EASYJET : JP Morgan remains Neutral
01/04EASYJET : Citigroup Downgrades EasyJet To Sell From Neutral, Slashes PT
01/04EasyJet suspends some voting rights to meet post-Brexit rules
01/04European Airlines Ask for Lower Airport Landing Charges Amid COVID-19
