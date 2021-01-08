Heathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary

"It can only be a temporary measure," Heathrow Chief Executive John Holland-Kaye told BBC Radio on Friday.

"We need to have a roadmap for how we get out of this because aviation is vital to us as a small island trading nation."

He also said that vaccination programmes in Britain and other countries gave him hope for a travel recovery later this year.

"We'll see flights starting to come back and passenger numbers building up through the summer and then into the autumn," he said.

