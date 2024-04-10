Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Date on which Issuer notified
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.363143
6.052419
9.415562
71370911
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.309925
5.917506
9.227431
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B7KR2P84
25490683
3.362842
US2778562098
2278
0.000301
Sub Total 8.A
25492961
3.363143%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
348531
0.045980
Physical Swap
24/07/2024
n/a
5721000
0.754739
Physical Option
17/01/2029
n/a
4849
0.000640
Sub Total 8.B1
6074380
0.801359%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
17/04/2024
N/A
Cash
250000
0.032981
Swaps
22/04/2024
N/A
Cash
1496435
0.197416
Swaps
02/07/2024
N/A
Cash
31818
0.004198
Swaps
08/07/2024
N/A
Cash
875604
0.115514
Swaps
12/07/2024
N/A
Cash
75173
0.009917
Swaps
26/07/2024
N/A
Cash
3951345
0.521279
Swaps
31/07/2024
N/A
Cash
292254
0.038555
Swaps
30/08/2024
N/A
Cash
97176
0.012820
Swaps
31/10/2024
N/A
Cash
65889
0.008692
Swaps
18/11/2024
N/A
Cash
38942
0.005137
Swaps
31/01/2025
N/A
Cash
30718
0.004052
Swaps
25/02/2025
N/A
Cash
51427
0.006784
Swaps
28/02/2025
N/A
Cash
220289
0.029061
Swaps
03/03/2025
N/A
Cash
52345
0.006906
Swaps
28/03/2025
N/A
Cash
6694151
0.883122
Swaps
01/04/2025
N/A
Cash
8747
0.001154
Swaps
02/04/2025
N/A
Cash
23990648
3.164951
Swaps
15/04/2025
N/A
Cash
88453
0.011669
Swaps
06/05/2025
N/A
Cash
62588
0.008257
Swaps
17/07/2025
N/A
Cash
937
0.000124
Swaps
06/10/2025
N/A
Cash
1096
0.000145
Swaps
13/10/2025
N/A
Cash
114772
0.015141
Swaps
07/11/2025
N/A
Cash
110838
0.014622
Swaps
18/03/2026
N/A
Cash
509550
0.067222
Swaps
26/05/2026
N/A
Cash
542441
0.071561
Swaps
15/02/2028
N/A
Cash
78834
0.010400
Swaps
03/01/2029
N/A
Cash
31100
0.004103
Swaps
04/01/2029
N/A
Cash
40000
0.005277
Sub Total 8.B2
39803570
5.251060%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
3.025664
5.477663%
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch B.V.
10. In case of proxy voting
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information