Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
6. Date on which Issuer notified
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
3.319951
7.651476
10.971427
83164523
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
3.439020
6.583303
10.022323
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B7KR2P84
25163281
3.319650
US2778562098
2278
0.000301
Sub Total 8.A
25165559
3.319951%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to Recall
n/a
n/a
220521
0.029092
Physical Swap
24/07/2024
n/a
5721000
0.754739
Physical Option
17/01/2029
n/a
6140
0.000810
Sub Total 8.B1
5947661
0.784641%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swaps
22/04/2024
N/A
Cash
1496435
0.197416
Swaps
02/07/2024
N/A
Cash
46216
0.006097
Swaps
08/07/2024
N/A
Cash
875604
0.115514
Swaps
12/07/2024
N/A
Cash
7787173
1.027318
Swaps
26/07/2024
N/A
Cash
3951345
0.521279
Swaps
31/07/2024
N/A
Cash
519348
0.068515
Swaps
30/08/2024
N/A
Cash
1764120
0.232730
Swaps
23/10/2024
N/A
Cash
1254839
0.165544
Swaps
31/10/2024
N/A
Cash
44818
0.005913
Swaps
18/11/2024
N/A
Cash
252297
0.033284
Swaps
24/01/2025
N/A
Cash
41245
0.005441
Swaps
31/01/2025
N/A
Cash
314358
0.041471
Swaps
25/02/2025
N/A
Cash
51427
0.006784
Swaps
03/03/2025
N/A
Cash
52345
0.006906
Swaps
28/03/2025
N/A
Cash
6542473
0.863112
Swaps
01/04/2025
N/A
Cash
3574
0.000471
Swaps
02/04/2025
N/A
Cash
23990648
3.164951
Swaps
15/04/2025
N/A
Cash
88453
0.011669
Swaps
06/05/2025
N/A
Cash
22167
0.002924
Swaps
12/05/2025
N/A
Cash
37485
0.004945
Swaps
16/05/2025
N/A
Cash
333159
0.043952
Swaps
19/05/2025
N/A
Cash
225000
0.029683
Swaps
17/07/2025
N/A
Cash
1464
0.000193
Swaps
13/10/2025
N/A
Cash
91772
0.012107
Swaps
07/11/2025
N/A
Cash
115025
0.015175
Swaps
16/02/2026
N/A
Cash
64119
0.008459
Swaps
06/03/2026
N/A
Cash
621011
0.081926
Swaps
18/03/2026
N/A
Cash
723388
0.095433
Swaps
26/05/2026
N/A
Cash
577961
0.076247
Swaps
15/02/2028
N/A
Cash
90934
0.011996
Swaps
03/01/2029
N/A
Cash
31100
0.004103
Swaps
04/01/2029
N/A
Cash
40000
0.005277
Sub Total 8.B2
52051303
6.866835%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation
Bank of America, National Association
3.522376
3.522677%
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities, Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch International
3.219048
5.890495%
Bank of America Corporation
Merrill Lynch B.V.
