  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  EasyJet plc
  News
  Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Save Our Summer: British pilots call on politicians to rescue travel industry

06/23/2021 | 02:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft takes off at Heathrow Airport amid COVID-19 pandemic in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British pilots on Wednesday urged politicians to save the summer holiday season through clearer travel guidance and provide direct financial support to rescue jobs as the industry grapples with an existential crisis brought on by COVID restrictions.

England is re-opening from a third national COVID-19 lockdown but the travel sector is essentially closed for business, with the government advising against travel for all bar a small handful of destinations.

British government ministers are examining ways to re-open travel more broadly, and are considering plans to ditch quarantine requirements for vaccinated adults and their children to some destinations.

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that whatever happens, it will be a difficult year for travel.

"The government has to decide if this summer it will make or break the UK travel industry," said  Brian Strutton, acting General Secretary of the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA).

"Pilots are meeting politicians across the UK today to urge them to put pressure on the government to act now  and  save not only the summer but the future of UK aviation and travel.  "

BALPA said that a more transparent and open system to make restrictions more proportionate and re-open larger scale travel to the United States and Europe.

Under the current "traffic light" system, only travellers to a small number of green-list countries can avoid quarantine.

Popular European holiday destinations for Britons, including Spain, Portugal, France, Italy and Greece, are currently rated "amber" and require returning passengers to take three expensive COVID-19 tests and isolate for 10 days on return.

BALPA urged the government to expand the green list when the system is reviewed on June 28.

Strutton also said that direct state support to airlines and airports would help save jobs and companies as they head into the European winter, traditionally the off-peak travel season for Britons.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 0.45% 977.8 Delayed Quote.17.81%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -1.62% 194.6 Delayed Quote.21.78%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.14% 16.5 Real-time Quote.1.51%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 594 M 2 220 M 2 220 M
Net income 2021 -773 M -1 077 M -1 077 M
Net Debt 2021 2 255 M 3 140 M 3 140 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,59x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 445 M 6 187 M 6 191 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,20x
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 977,80 GBX
Average target price 1 060,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC17.81%6 187
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.12.83%29 277
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC2.68%22 434
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.27.56%18 020
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.66%16 225
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.21.78%13 655