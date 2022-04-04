Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
04/04 11:35:23 am EDT
553.8 GBX   -0.22%
Summary 
Summary

Tech stock rally leads European shares higher

04/04/2022 | 12:33pm EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday with tech stocks rallying more than 2%, while investors kept an eye out for more Western sanctions after Ukraine accused Russia of war crimes.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index firmed 0.8%, with tech stocks jumping 2.1%, tracking gains in Wall Street's Nasdaq after Elon Musk revealed a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc. [.N]

The sector also got a boost as Delivery Hero surged 10.7% after it launched a debt financing syndication equal to 1.4 billion euros ($1.55 billion) with proceeds to be used to bolster its liquidity position.

Meanwhile, opinion polls ahead of France's first round of voting on Sunday showed the country faces a repeat of the 2017 election showdown between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, with Macron still favoured but in a tighter race.

"Investors have been looking through this election, given the high likelihood that Macron still is in office ... If he wins, it's unlikely to lead to a material shift in allocations," said Dean Turner, economist at UBS.

"Further, unlike the 2017 election, where Macron's opponent was campaigning on a platform of France leaving the euro, no candidate is putting forward such policies. So even if there was a surprise result, the market implications wouldn't be as material as in 2017," Turner added.

France's blue-chip CAC 40 added 0.7% on the day.

Meanwhile, travel stocks including Wizz Air and Deutsche Lufthansa slipped 0.1% each after EasyJet cancelled hundreds of flights due to staff sickness amid a fresh surge of COVID-19. EasyJet fell 0.2%.

However, travel disruptions are being viewed as a temporary issue on a relatively small number of flights, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, adding that longer-term views of European travel firms remain intact.

Elsewhere, Germany said the West would agree to impose more sanctions on Russia. Sanctions so far have sent commodities prices soaring, fanning inflation fears and piling pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten policy.

This could mean more pain for STOXX 600, which is down about 7% from its all-time high in January.

"We have cut our overweight to European equities as we see the energy shock hitting that region hardest," wrote BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, in a weekly note.

Reinforcing fears, investor morale in the euro zone fell to its lowest in nearly two years in April, pointing to the beginning of a recession in the second quarter of 2022.

Roche climbed 3.1% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted priority review to its drug to treat COVID-19 in hospitalised adults.

Telecom Italia fell 1.9% as the odds for a KKR takeover receded with the U.S. fund set to make it clear it will not formalise any bid without due diligence.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew, Anisha Sircar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Matthew Lewis)

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2022
All news about EASYJET PLC
04/03EasyJet Scraps 100 Flights Amid Rise in Absences Due to COVID-19
MT
03/31EASYJET : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
03/28EASYJET : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
03/23Easyjet scraps mask policy from Sunday following restrictions end
AQ
03/22EASYJET : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
03/14Britain to ditch last COVID travel measures on Friday - minister
RE
03/11Factbox - Airline hedging and surcharges offset some oil price pain
RE
Analyst Recommendations on EASYJET PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 5 367 M 7 041 M 7 041 M
Net income 2022 7,22 M 9,47 M 9,47 M
Net Debt 2022 909 M 1 193 M 1 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 389x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 4 196 M 5 499 M 5 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
EV / Sales 2023 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 13 000
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 555,00 GBX
Average target price 749,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Stuart Birrell Chief Data & Information Officer
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC-0.18%5 499
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.0.59%25 040
AIR CHINA LIMITED3.86%18 681
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.25%16 949
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.07%15 710
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.4.57%14 861