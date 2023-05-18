UK's easyJet confident as summer demand ramps up

* Sees Q3 revenue per seat up 20% on last year
* HY loss 411 mln stg, in line with guidance
* Analysts expect FY profit of 345 mln stg
LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet
said it was confident ahead of the summer season, when
it makes all its profit, helped by strong booking levels, higher
ticket prices and the growth of its holidays business.
Europe's major airlines including its biggest, Ryanair
, Lufthansa and British Airways-owner IAG
, have all pointed to robust summer bookings, showing
consumers prioritising travel spend despite incomes being
squeezed by inflation.
EasyJet has been gradually adding more flights as it
recovers from COVID-19 lows in 2020, and said on Thursday that
by July-September this year its capacity would be back to
pre-pandemic levels.
"Demand is strong, and easyJet, like other airlines, is set
for a profitable summer," said Bernstein analyst Alex Irving.
Shares in easyJet have climbed 60% since the start of the
year, but at their current price of 520 pence they are still
down about 60% from their level before the pandemic.
Demand for holidays has soared this year and for the April
to June period, easyJet confirmed guidance for revenue per seat,
a proxy for ticket prices, to be 20% higher than last year.
For the full year, analysts currently expect easyJet to post
a pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($435 million), according
to Refinitiv data.
The airline highlighted its expansion in the Greek islands
and extra flights in Lisbon, Portugal, in its statement, and
said its holiday business, launched in 2019, was growing well
and would soon offer trips from Switzerland.
For the six months to the end of March, easyJet reported a
pretax loss of 411 million pounds, in line with guidance
provided in April. The outcome was a 25% improvement on last
year.
Ahead of the key summer season, easyJet noted its
operational resilience, suggesting it was ready for the pick-up
in travel, unlike last year when the industry struggled to cope
with a surge in demand.
Many European carriers remain wary of potential strikes
particularly by air traffic controllers in France, however.
($1 = 0.7923 pounds)
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Davey and Mark
Potter)