  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:13:46 2023-05-18 am EDT
518.50 GBX   -0.37%
02:46aEasyjet Posts Lower Fiscal H1 Loss; Revenue Grows
MT
02:27aUK's easyJet confident as summer demand ramps up
RE
02:14aEasyJet first-half loss in line, confident on summer
RE
UK's easyJet confident as summer demand ramps up

05/18/2023 | 02:27am EDT
* Sees Q3 revenue per seat up 20% on last year

* HY loss 411 mln stg, in line with guidance

* Analysts expect FY profit of 345 mln stg

LONDON, May 18 (Reuters) - British airline easyJet said it was confident ahead of the summer season, when it makes all its profit, helped by strong booking levels, higher ticket prices and the growth of its holidays business.

Europe's major airlines including its biggest, Ryanair , Lufthansa and British Airways-owner IAG , have all pointed to robust summer bookings, showing consumers prioritising travel spend despite incomes being squeezed by inflation.

EasyJet has been gradually adding more flights as it recovers from COVID-19 lows in 2020, and said on Thursday that by July-September this year its capacity would be back to pre-pandemic levels.

"Demand is strong, and easyJet, like other airlines, is set for a profitable summer," said Bernstein analyst Alex Irving.

Shares in easyJet have climbed 60% since the start of the year, but at their current price of 520 pence they are still down about 60% from their level before the pandemic.

Demand for holidays has soared this year and for the April to June period, easyJet confirmed guidance for revenue per seat, a proxy for ticket prices, to be 20% higher than last year.

For the full year, analysts currently expect easyJet to post a pretax profit of 345 million pounds ($435 million), according to Refinitiv data.

The airline highlighted its expansion in the Greek islands and extra flights in Lisbon, Portugal, in its statement, and said its holiday business, launched in 2019, was growing well and would soon offer trips from Switzerland.

For the six months to the end of March, easyJet reported a pretax loss of 411 million pounds, in line with guidance provided in April. The outcome was a 25% improvement on last year.

Ahead of the key summer season, easyJet noted its operational resilience, suggesting it was ready for the pick-up in travel, unlike last year when the industry struggled to cope with a surge in demand.

Many European carriers remain wary of potential strikes particularly by air traffic controllers in France, however.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Davey and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 2.89% 520.4 Delayed Quote.60.32%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. 2.28% 159.25 Delayed Quote.28.59%
LUFTHANSA 3.09% 9.603 Delayed Quote.23.67%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.68% 16.59 Real-time Quote.33.78%
Financials
Sales 2023 8 042 M 10 034 M 10 034 M
Net income 2023 271 M 338 M 338 M
Net Debt 2023 349 M 435 M 435 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 3 930 M 4 903 M 4 903 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 14 443
Free-Float 83,9%
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 520,40 GBX
Average target price 598,75 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman
Stuart Birrell Chief Data & Information Officer
David Morgan Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC60.32%4 903
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED8.68%28 869
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.9.34%23 093
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC33.78%20 137
AIR CHINA LIMITED-9.35%19 358
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-2.56%15 996
