Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. EasyJet plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/12 11:35:37 am
599 GBX   -2.47%
09:53aWizz Air says based on organic growth, but 'not blind'
RE
11/10Wizz Air CEO says business class flying bad for environment
RE
11/10Gatwick to host short-haul price war as BA deal made
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wizz Air says based on organic growth, but 'not blind'

11/14/2021 | 09:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: CEO of Wizz Air, Jozsef Varadi, speaks during the unveiling ceremony for the airline's 100th plane

DUBAI (Reuters) - Wizz Air Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi said on Sunday the Hungarian budget carrier was built for organic growth, but was not "blind".

"(Wizz) is a platform based on organic growth. I think what we are saying is of course we are interested in market consolidation and to some extent we can pay that game; we can buy out airport slots for example," Varadi told Reuters.

"We keep an eye on the market in trending terms and we will continue to do that. We are not a Lufthansa, we are not an IAG. Those are consolidating forces, we are not. We are an organic company with a clearly defined business model, but we are not blind," he said after announcing an order for 102 jets in Dubai.

EasyJet in September said it had rejected a takeover approach, opting instead to raise $1.7 billion from shareholders and go it alone. It declined to name its suitor, but a source familiar with the matter told Reuters it was Wizz Air.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG -2.25% 6.55 Delayed Quote.-15.13%
EASYJET PLC -2.64% 599 Delayed Quote.-27.95%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.61% 4801 Delayed Quote.4.62%
All news about EASYJET PLC
09:53aWizz Air says based on organic growth, but 'not blind'
RE
11/10Wizz Air CEO says business class flying bad for environment
RE
11/10Gatwick to host short-haul price war as BA deal made
AQ
11/08EASYJET : Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
11/04Wizz Air warns of winter headwinds after summer returns to profit
RE
11/02EASYJET : UBS sticks Neutral
MD
10/28EASYJET : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
10/28Deutsche Bank Cuts EasyJet PT, Affirms Buy Rating
MT
10/26Targeting And The Long Arm Of The U.K. Courts
AQ
10/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : 84% of Q3 earnings reports exceed expectations
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EASYJET PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 444 M 1 937 M 1 937 M
Net income 2021 -913 M -1 224 M -1 224 M
Net Debt 2021 1 161 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 520 M 6 063 M 6 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,93x
EV / Sales 2022 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 598,00 GBX
Average target price 776,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kenton Jarvis Chief Financial Officer
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Stephen Alan Michael Hester Chairman-Designate
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EASYJET PLC-14.42%6 063
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.5.00%26 928
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC3.97%21 839
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.74%17 594
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED5.41%16 595
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.15.21%16 135