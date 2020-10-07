easyJet : UK's easyJet signals it may need more government support - Sky News

In recent talks with the UK government, the company said its balance sheet could require a state loan or other form of financing from the government, the report added.

In April, the airline took a 600 million pound ($775 million) loan under a UK government scheme.

"easyJet continues to review its liquidity position on a regular basis and will continue to assess further funding opportunities, should the need arise," the airline's spokeswoman said in a statement, without giving any details on the Sky News report.

EasyJet is scheduled to publish a trading update on Thursday, Sky News said.

The report comes after British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Wednesday he was setting up a Global Travel Taskforce to open up international travel.

The government is looking at ways to reduce the 14-day quarantine period which applies to some arriving passengers. Airline body IATA has said that 80% of travellers said they would not fly at all if any quarantine were in place.

Like other airlines, easyJet has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept travellers at home and brought airport operations to a near standstill. The company is cutting 4,500 jobs across Europe and is closing its bases at London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle airports.

