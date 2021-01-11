Log in
EASYJET PLC

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
easyJet : Virgin Atlantic close to $230 million sale and leaseback deal for two planes

01/11/2021 | 09:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic, Richard Branson's airline which has been hammered by the pandemic, is close to finalising a deal to raise just over $230 million from two planes, enabling it to repay a loan taken on as part of its rescue deal last year.

COVID-19 restrictions stopped significant levels of travel on Virgin's main UK to U.S. routes during 2020, bringing the airline to its knees. To survive the crisis it shed almost half of its 10,000 workforce and underwent a "solvent recapitalisation" last September.

The latest phase of that plan is the sale and leaseback of two planes with Griffin Global Asset Management which a source close to the company said was on schedule to complete this week, and would raise just over $230 million for the airline.

"On closing, this financing opportunity regarding two of our 787s will allow us to pay down debt and further improve our cash position going into 2021," a Virgin Atlantic spokesman said in a statement.

Most airlines have been forced to cut staff and take on new debts to try to survive the last 10 months when flying has been at historically low levels. EasyJet has also sold off dozens of aircraft under sale and leaseback deals.

During the crisis, Virgin, which is 51% owned by Richard Branson's Virgin Group and 49% by the U.S.'s Delta Air Lines Inc, has turned to cargo-only flying to boost its finances, with annual revenues in that part of the group up 49% on 2019.

The airline said in its statement on Monday that it was seeing the gradual return of customer demand for travel in 2021, and would fly about 30% of its capacity in January, but could need to take further action financially.

"We continue to explore financing opportunities to strengthen our balance sheet," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.52% 40.02 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
EASYJET PLC -1.14% 772.6418 Delayed Quote.-5.23%
Financials
Sales 2021 3 282 M 4 427 M 4 427 M
Net income 2021 -382 M -515 M -515 M
Net Debt 2021 1 338 M 1 804 M 1 804 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,48x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 576 M 4 853 M 4 823 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart EASYJET PLC
Duration : Period :
easyJet plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYJET PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 905,86 GBX
Last Close Price 786,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 52,6%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -39,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Johan Peter Lundgren Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert John Orr Barton Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Brendan Bellew Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Robert Findlay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sam Kini Chief Data & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYJET PLC-5.23%4 853
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-0.47%25 418
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-3.94%21 559
AIR CHINA LIMITED-5.08%14 642
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.09%12 597
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-4.11%12 194
