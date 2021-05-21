Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  EasyJet plc
  News
  7. Summary
    EZJ   GB00B7KR2P84

EASYJET PLC

(EZJ)
  Report
Summary 
Most relevant

easyJet : Air India says February's data breach affected 4.5 million passengers  

05/21/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
An Air India Airbus A320 plane is seen at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev

(Reuters) - India's national airline Air India said on Friday a cyber attack on its data processor in February affected about 4.5 million passengers around the world.

Air India, a member of global airlines consortium Star Alliance, said the breach involved personal data, such as name, contact, passport, ticket and credit card details, registered between Aug. 26, 2011 and Feb. 20, 2021. (https://bit.ly/3hL9z5A)

Earlier in March, the airline said its data processor, SITA PSS (Passenger Service System), had informed about a cyber attack it was subjected to in the last week of February.

SITA serves the Star Alliance of airlines including Singapore Airlines, Lufthansa and United. (https://bit.ly/3bJyPVX)

Last year British Airways incurred a 20 million pound fine after failing to protect data that left more than 400,000 of its customers' details the subject of a 2018 cyber attack. Other major cyber incidents in the recent past include another London-listed airline, easyJet, which last year said hackers had accessed the email and travel details of around 9 million customers.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Shinjini Ganguli)


© Reuters 2021
