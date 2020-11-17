Easyknit International : Announcement DATE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

永 義 國 際 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1218)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Easyknit International Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held in Hong Kong on Friday, 27 November 2020, for the purpose of, among other matters, considering and approving the unaudited interim results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the six months ended 30 September 2020 and considering the payment of an interim dividend, if any.

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Koon Ho Yan Candy

President and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 17 November 2020

As at the date hereof, the Board comprises Ms. Koon Ho Yan Candy, Ms. Lui Yuk Chu and Mr. Tse Wing Chiu Ricky as executive directors; and Mr. Tsui Chun Kong, Mr. Jong Koon Sang and Mr. Lau Chak Hang Charles as independent non-executive directors.