Easyknit International : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Easyknit International Holdings Limited
Date Submitted
05/01/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1218
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$1,000,000,000.00
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
HK$0.10
HK$1,000,000,000.00
(2) Stock code : N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State HK$1,000,000,000.00 currency) :
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
91,320,403
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
0
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
91,320,403
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during
issuer which may be
scheme
the month pursuant
issued pursuant
including EGM
Movement during the month
thereto
thereto as at close of
approval date
the month
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
class of shares
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
1. NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3. NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
NIL
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
of options (State currency)
NIL
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
Nominal value
month
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
pursuant
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
thereto
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
month
1.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/
/
)
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
March 2019
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:55:02 UTC
© Publicnow 2021
All news about EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Sales 2020
63,6 M
8,21 M
8,21 M
Net income 2020
-298 M
-38,4 M
-38,4 M
Net Debt 2020
1 325 M
171 M
171 M
P/E ratio 2020
-0,95x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
329 M
42,4 M
42,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
1,79x
EV / Sales 2020
25,3x
Nbr of Employees
30
Free-Float
49,0%
Chart EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.