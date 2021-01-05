Log in
Easyknit International : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020

01/05/2021 | 03:56am EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/12/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Easyknit International Holdings Limited

Date Submitted

05/01/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1218

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

10,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000.00

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000.00

(2) Stock code : N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State HK$1,000,000,000.00 currency) :

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

91,320,403

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

91,320,403

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of

share option

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

scheme

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

including EGM

Movement during the month

thereto

thereto as at close of

approval date

the month

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

class of shares

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

1. NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

March 2019

3. NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

NIL

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

of options (State currency)

NIL

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer

issuer which

issued

may be

during the

issued

Nominal value

month

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

pursuant

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

thereto

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

month

1.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2021 08:55:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 63,6 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
Net income 2020 -298 M -38,4 M -38,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 325 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 329 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Easyknit International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ho Yan Koon President, CEO & Executive Director
Chun Kong Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Koon Sang Jong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Chu Lui Executive Director & Vice President
Wing Chiu Tse Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.01%42
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.18%37 378
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED24.38%35 478
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-14.10%30 071
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-17.53%29 434
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-2.22%29 006
