Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Easyknit International Holdings Limited    1218   BMG2915Q3296

EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1218)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Easyknit International : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Easyknit International Holdings Limited 02/11/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1218

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000.00

N/A

HK$0.10

HK$1,000,000,000.00

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

Description :N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month N/A

N/A

preference

shares

No. of other

classes of

shares

Balance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/A

N/A

Description :

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

91,320,403

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

0

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

91,320,403

N/A

N/A

N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

(

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. NIL

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Granted

NILNIL

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

Movement during the month

the month

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

March 2019

Exercised

NILNIL

Cancelled

NILNIL

Lapsed

NILNIL

3. NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

NILWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedN/A

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

  • issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. N/A

Currency of nominal value N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding month N/A

Exercised during the month N/ANominal value at close of the month N/A

issued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Easyknit International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:34:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:42aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OC..
PU
10/22EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Proxy Form For use at the Special General Meeting to be..
PU
10/22EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING
PU
10/22EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Circular MANDATE FOR POSSIBLE VERY SUBSTANTIAL DISPOSAL..
PU
10/05EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 30 SE..
PU
09/21EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT - PROPOSED ALTERATION O..
PU
09/21EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Joint announcement - proposed alteration of terms of th..
PU
09/16EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement ADOPTION OF CHINESE NAME AS SECONDARY NAME
PU
09/16EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Adoption of chinese name as secondary name
PU
09/11EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Announcement POSSIBLE ACQUISITION (DISCLOSEABLE TRANSAC..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63,6 M 8,21 M 8,21 M
Net income 2020 -298 M -38,4 M -38,4 M
Net Debt 2020 1 325 M 171 M 171 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 237 M 30,6 M 30,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 32
Free-Float 49,0%
Chart EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Easyknit International Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ho Yan Koon President, CEO & Executive Director
Chun Kong Tsui Independent Non-Executive Director
Koon Sang Jong Independent Non-Executive Director
Yuk Chu Lui Executive Director & Vice President
Wing Chiu Tse Executive Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.40%31
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.89%37 053
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.03%32 778
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.69%29 012
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.07%27 476
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group