Easyknit International : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/10/2020

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Easyknit International Holdings Limited 02/11/2020

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 1218

Description :N/A

Balance at close of preceding month N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) HK$0.10 HK$1,000,000,000.00 N/A HK$0.10 HK$1,000,000,000.00 Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

No. of ordinary shares

Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

10,000,000,000

Description :N/A

N/A

N/A

2. Preference SharesStock code :

Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A preference shares No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

N/A

N/A

Description :

N/A

N/A

N/A No. of Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

HK$1,000,000,000.00

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 91,320,403 N/A N/A N/A Increase/ (decrease) during the month 0 N/A N/A N/A Balance at close of the month 91,320,403 N/A N/A N/A

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme (

including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1. NIL

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2. NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Granted

NILNIL

No. of new shares of No. of new shares of issuer issued during issuer which may be the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Movement during the month the month NIL NIL NIL NIL March 2019 Exercised

NILNIL

Cancelled

NILNIL

Lapsed

NILNIL

3. NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

NIL

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class)

NILWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedN/A

No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of

issuer issuer whichDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

1. N/A

Currency of nominal value N/A

Nominal value at close of preceding month N/A

Exercised during the month N/ANominal value at close of the month N/A

issued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2.

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)