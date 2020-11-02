Easyknit International : Monthly Return MONTHLY RETURN FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2020

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/10/2020
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Easyknit International Holdings Limited 02/11/2020
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 1218
Description :N/A
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
|
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$1,000,000,000.00
|
N/A
|
HK$0.10
|
HK$1,000,000,000.00
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
No. of ordinary
|
(State
|
capital
|
shares
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
No. of ordinary shares
Balance at close of preceding month 10,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
10,000,000,000
Description :N/A
N/A
N/A
2. Preference SharesStock code :
|
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/A
|
|
|
|
No. of other
|
classes of
|
shares
|
|
Balance at close of preceding month N/AIncrease/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of SharesStock code :Increase/(decrease)Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
N/A
N/A
Description :
N/A
N/A
|
N/A
|
No. of
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Par value
|
Authorised share
|
(State
|
capital
|
currency)
|
(State currency)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
N/A
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
HK$1,000,000,000.00
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
91,320,403
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
91,320,403
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of
|
share option
|
scheme
|
|
|
(
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1. NIL
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2. NIL
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Granted
NILNIL
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
Movement during the month
|
the month
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
NIL
|
March 2019
Exercised
NILNIL
Cancelled
NILNIL
Lapsed
NILNIL
3. NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
NIL
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) NIL
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class)
NILWarrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedN/A
No. of new shares ofNo. of new shares of
1. N/A
Currency of nominal value N/A
Nominal value at close of preceding month N/A
Exercised during the month N/ANominal value at close of the month N/A
issued during the month pursuant theretomay be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
